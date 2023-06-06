Simplifying the network for unified experiences

BY CISCO2 minute read

What if the company behind some of the world’s most complex networks—think government agencies, financial behemoths, and probably the service provider connecting you to this article—decided to simplify the network infrastructure?

That’s the commitment Cisco made to customers with the announcement of Cisco Networking Cloud, a vision for one integrated platform from which all Cisco networking products, (e.g., routers, switches, Wi-Fi) will be managed. The company describes Cisco Networking Cloud as a way to simplify its networking portfolio and (more importantly) the work of IT. “Customers are tired of complexity. They don’t want to hear about products or technologies in isolation,” explains Jonathan Davidson, executive vice president and general manager, Cisco Networking. “They are telling us to focus on solutions and outcomes and experiences.” Experiences, specifically unified experiences, are a recurring theme for Cisco. A unified experience might be a mobile ticket that tells an app to deliver drinks to a concertgoer’s seat after their favorite song. It could be working remotely without security risks or connectivity disruptions. Unified experiences mean that simplifying IT allows IT to make the end-user experience secure, simple, and predictable.

Cisco plans to create these experiences by converging its platforms over time, ultimately arriving at a unified management platform experience that works both on premises and in the cloud. On this last point, Davidson acknowledges some on-premises customers might have concerns about the cloud management strategy. While he believes that a cloud strategy can benefit almost every network, he is resolute in his commitment to on-premises customers. “There are networks on boats; there are networks at government agencies; there are regulatory considerations,” he said. “Cisco will always build the best on-prem automation management platform in the industry.” SIMPLIFYING THE EXPERIENCE Cisco aims to give customers a clearer and more accessible experience, with single sign-on for all cloud platforms. Customers will be able to navigate directly between Meraki, ThousandEyes, and other platforms from one menu. A user interface redesign will bring a more consistent look and feel across these platforms. Finally, Cisco is combining hardware, software, and extended support for Catalyst switching into one subscription.

advertisement

ENHANCING MERAKI FOR CATALYST Meraki will support new capabilities for Catalyst switches, including a CLI view, image management, and advanced troubleshooting. Cisco is making these capabilities available to all Catalyst Center (formerly DNA Center) customers. ASSURING THE EXPERIENCE With new ThousandEyes integrations into Meraki, Webex, and AWS, network assurance is a key pillar for Cisco. “If you don’t have an end-to-end view of a user’s experience across the internet, you cannot assure that experience is going to be great,” said Davidson. Cisco announced ThousandEyes innovations that will expand visibility into internet and cloud networks with vantage points from Meraki MX and Webex RoomOS devices. The company also will help customers accelerate operations with automated event detection and deeper insight into their AWS connections.