The ACLU’s Amber Hikes wants to fight inequity in every institution—including the ACLU

BY Pavithra Mohan4 minute read

Amber Hikes could never have predicted the shape their career would take. In December, three years into their tenure as the ACLU’s chief equity and inclusion officer, Hikes was appointed the deputy executive director overseeing strategy and culture. But long before joining the ACLU, Hikes—who is nonbinary and uses they/she pronouns—started out as a social worker and community organizer in Philadelphia. “This has really not been a linear journey,” Hikes says. “There are some through lines that are consistent—the organizing piece, the commitment to social justice in different communities that I’m both a part of and like an accomplice to. But in other ways, it’s all over the map.”

In 2017, the Philadelphia mayor approached Hikes to lead the Office of LGBT Affairs, at a time when queer residents were grappling with incidents of racism within their own community. When Hikes accepted the job, they made it clear it would be a short stint, given the scope and expectations of the role. “I said, ‘Somebody needs to hit the ground running in this office, and they need to run the whole time that they are there because this work is exceedingly important,” Hikes recalls. “But that is not a pace that can be kept up long term.” Hikes did exactly that: Within their first month on the job, they helped launch the More Color, More Pride flag, a redesigned version of the traditional Pride flag that included black and brown stripes to highlight the diversity of the LGBTQ community and help fight the discrimination faced by queer people of color. That flag turned out to be one of their most visible accomplishments in the role—but for Hikes, it’s the work they did advocating for trans and nonbinary people that felt even more impactful. “A lot of people look at the flag as kind of a big symbol of my time in the mayor’s office,” Hikes says. “I feel complicated about that. That flag was really important, and it really set the tone for an international conversation about racism within the LGBTQ community. But the work that really sticks with me is [what] we did around the experience of trans and nonbinary people who were incarcerated or being arrested and engaging with law enforcement.” The policies they introduced became a model for other cities, Hikes says, to ensure that trans and nonbinary folks had better protections while engaging with law enforcement. But as a community organizer who believed in prison abolition, Hikes struggled with certain aspects of the job—like the fact that they had to sit down and negotiate with police officers and prison commissioners. “I would have these conversations with fellow activists and community organizers that were saying: The goal is abolition, so you shouldn’t even be talking to these people,” Hikes says. “I understand that. But there is a trans person who’s incarcerated right now, and you’re not getting them out. I have to talk to these people, and I have to actually develop these relationships. I don’t have the luxury of not engaging.”

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

It was heavy work, and Hikes started to face burnout after less than three years on the job, as they had anticipated. When Hikes eventually stepped down, they knew they wanted to move into nonprofit work. “I was just really struggling with where I would want to go and whose values I felt like allied with mine,” Hikes says. “And I was feeling a little stuck.” Once Hikes heard the ACLU was looking for a chief diversity officer, everything seemed to click into place. But they were clear-eyed about what the work would entail, even at an organization that exists to protect civil rights and liberties. “I am not deluded [into thinking] that social justice institutions are immune from the same oppressions that we’re trying to fight and dismantle,” Hikes says. “I’m a person who’s deeply hopeful [but] also, I’m realistic. I don’t know if we can really uproot and shift these institutions in the way that we need to. But if we can, I think this is the place that you can do it.” One area of focus for Hikes was giving employees a way to address the microaggressions and “everyday slights,” as they call it, that often end up shaping the experiences of marginalized individuals in the workplace. “You can have all these trainings and employee resource groups and spaces for community and connection,” Hikes says. “But if you don’t have a way to address harm when it happens, outside of an HR process, you are not going to actually get to this sense of belonging that folks are really looking for.” So Hikes created a process—dubbed restorative inclusion—in which their team helps people navigate how to respond to harmful workplace interactions, whether that means facilitating a mediated discussion, or giving an employee the coaching and language to have a direct conversation. Since their promotion last year, Hikes’s purview has expanded to include aligning on strategy across divisions of the ACLU and bringing community members into the fold more, to ensure that the people most impacted by its advocacy get to be part of the solution. (Though the ACLU is most closely associated with its legal work, the organization also engages in political advocacy and strategic communications.)