CapitalG’s Laela Sturdy is paving the way for women leaders in VC

In the world of venture capital, it is still unusual for women to be elevated to the top jobs and empowered to write checks. The numbers speak for themselves, even years after women in the industry started sounding the alarm: As of 2021, only 14.3% of checkwriters across the country were women, according to the nonprofit advocacy group All Raise, and 63% of VC firms (defined as funds over $25 million dollars) did not have a single female checkwriter. When women do lead their own firms, it’s often because they decide to strike out on their own.
As the newly installed managing partner of CapitalG, Alphabet’s $4 billion independent growth fund, Laela Sturdy is an exception to the rule—or, perhaps, a sign of how the industry is slowly evolving. In March, when David Lawee stepped down after a decade at the helm of CapitalG, he handed the reins to Sturdy, who was recruited to the firm in 2013 after working across marketing, strategy, and sales at Google.
“We believe that if you bring groups of people together with diverse experiences—both in terms of where they’ve worked and what they look like and culturally—that you can create really amazing outcomes,” Sturdy says. “That has been kind of our ethos from the beginning, so it’s exciting for me to step into this role.”
Over the past ten years, Sturdy has made a name for herself as the brains behind some of CapitalG’s most lucrative investments. In 2016, Sturdy co-led an investment in fintech giant Stripe at a valuation of over $9 billion, and by 2021, the company was worth $95 billion. (Its valuation was slashed to $50 billion this year, as the company faces the same headwinds plaguing the rest of the tech sector, but Stripe remains one of the most valuable private companies in the world.) Sturdy also championed and oversaw investments in Duolingo and software company UiPath, both of which went public in 2021; the initial public offering turned CapitalG’s $160 million investment in UiPath into a $2.3 billion stake. Beyond those blockbuster deals, Sturdy has backed e-commerce platforms like Curated and Whatnot and also spearheaded a $100 million investment in Chief, a prominent private network for women executives.
Despite those wins, Sturdy’s next chapter will prove more challenging amid ongoing economic uncertainty and a tough IPO market. While CapitalG has been focused on supporting its portfolio through this period, Sturdy says the firm is still making investments. (In fact, Sturdy wants to invest more frequently than in past years; CapitalG has only made about 55 investments over the past decade.) She’s especially excited about hot sectors like AI and others that are more recession-proof—like cybersecurity, which is already a major part of CapitalG’s portfolio. “We are big believers that some of the best companies are founded and grow during the most challenging times,” she says.
From a fundraising perspective, CapitalG also benefits from having a single limited partner: its parent company Alphabet. It’s an advantage that also offers access to Alphabet’s network of executives and subject-matter experts—and a key reason why Sturdy has stayed on at CapitalG instead of pursuing other career opportunities, like starting her own firm. “[But] I’m excited that several of my friends have started funds,” she adds, “and I love that we’re seeing more female-led funds and more diverse investors.”
As she looks ahead, Sturdy is hoping to create more pathways for other underrepresented investors at CapitalG, by building on its training programs and recruitment strategies. One of Sturdy’s mentees was promoted to partner last year, and Sturdy notes that some of the junior employees who worked on the Stripe deal years ago are now some of CapitalG’s senior investors. The firm has also made a point of courting people who, like Sturdy, don’t necessarily have a background in investing or tend to get fewer opportunities in the industry. “It’s been exciting to see all of the amazing talent that we’ve been able to recruit from lots of different places, and to see them thrive,” she says. “To do our small part to change the landscape of [venture capital] is hugely rewarding.”