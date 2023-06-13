CapitalG’s Laela Sturdy is paving the way for women leaders in VC

BY Pavithra Mohan3 minute read

In the world of venture capital, it is still unusual for women to be elevated to the top jobs and empowered to write checks. The numbers speak for themselves, even years after women in the industry started sounding the alarm: As of 2021, only 14.3% of checkwriters across the country were women, according to the nonprofit advocacy group All Raise, and 63% of VC firms (defined as funds over $25 million dollars) did not have a single female checkwriter. When women do lead their own firms, it’s often because they decide to strike out on their own.

As the newly installed managing partner of CapitalG, Alphabet’s $4 billion independent growth fund, Laela Sturdy is an exception to the rule—or, perhaps, a sign of how the industry is slowly evolving. In March, when David Lawee stepped down after a decade at the helm of CapitalG, he handed the reins to Sturdy, who was recruited to the firm in 2013 after working across marketing, strategy, and sales at Google. “We believe that if you bring groups of people together with diverse experiences—both in terms of where they’ve worked and what they look like and culturally—that you can create really amazing outcomes,” Sturdy says. “That has been kind of our ethos from the beginning, so it’s exciting for me to step into this role.” Over the past ten years, Sturdy has made a name for herself as the brains behind some of CapitalG’s most lucrative investments. In 2016, Sturdy co-led an investment in fintech giant Stripe at a valuation of over $9 billion, and by 2021, the company was worth $95 billion. (Its valuation was slashed to $50 billion this year, as the company faces the same headwinds plaguing the rest of the tech sector, but Stripe remains one of the most valuable private companies in the world.) Sturdy also championed and oversaw investments in Duolingo and software company UiPath, both of which went public in 2021; the initial public offering turned CapitalG’s $160 million investment in UiPath into a $2.3 billion stake. Beyond those blockbuster deals, Sturdy has backed e-commerce platforms like Curated and Whatnot and also spearheaded a $100 million investment in Chief, a prominent private network for women executives.

