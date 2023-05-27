A Twitch streamer got caught viewing deepfake porn. His quest to make amends shows how hard removing it actually is

On January 30, Brandon Ewing made a mistake he’ll never forget. While broadcasting himself playing Hitman 3 to some of his 316,000 Twitch followers, Ewing, who streams as Atrioc , briefly switched windows to check the time, revealing a browser tab open to a pornographic website. Not only did the OnlyFans-esque website host porn, but the page shown belonged to a user who exclusively made AI-generated deepfake porn, including videos that featured other Twitch streamers—many of whom Ewing knows personally.

Several of Ewing’s viewers captured screenshots and shared them online, revealing the website and women involved. They went viral. One post on Reddit received 8,500 upvotes before moderators eventually removed it. Some of the women from the videos remained silent. Others, including Twitch streamer QTCinderella, expressed their disgust online. “I want to scream,” she wrote on Twitter. “Being seen ‘naked’ against your will should NOT BE A PART OF THIS JOB.” She demanded that people stop sharing the screenshots of and links to the website involved online.

While deepfakes—which use machine learning and AI to de-age an actor or even realistically swap their face with someone else’s—have attracted attention over the past few years for the associated political disinformation risks they pose, most are pornographic. Software once required large volumes of images to generate videos of victims. Now, with only a few photos scraped from a social media feed, almost anybody with access to the internet can generate their own.

According to one analysis in 2019 by a company called Deeptrace, porn makes up about 96% of all deepfake content online. Since that report, however, progress in AI has increased accessibility, accelerated production, and improved results. The app Reface has generated more than a billion face swaps alone.