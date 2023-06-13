How LinkedIn’s head of DEI kept the company’s diversity promises where other companies failed

Rosanna Durruthy says she’s gotten comfortable with the uncomfortable over her decades-long career in diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Early on, she was afraid to come out at work and was told that if she did, it would end her career. Now as vice president of global diversity, inclusion, and belonging at LinkedIn, a role she’s held for six years, she helps ensure that employees at Linkedin and all companies that use the platform can bring more of their full selves to work.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, LinkedIn has evolved from its early days as a sort of “digital rolodex,” as Durruthy puts it, to a place for job seekers and employers to share thoughts and values. She points to several of the platform’s tools, including its name pronunciation feature, pronoun options, and professional skills trainings through LinkedIn Learning, which include several tracks on leadership and DEI.
With over 900 million members, Durruthy says that all of the DEI work the company does focuses on global impact and the ways the issues vary across the world. Holding companies to account for their values has become increasingly important in the last three years, says Durruthy, who says that “rainbow washing” and hollow statements don’t cut it, especially with Gen Z.
That’s why LinkedIn recently launched a Values Match feature where job seekers search for open roles based on a company’s commitment to everything from work-life balance to DEI, career growth, social impact, and environmental sustainability. Under Durruthy, LinkedIn has also built many free courses about values-based topics including building a career for social impact, finding a job at companies that embrace diversity and inclusion, and humane productivity.
Within Linkedin, Durruthy is proud of the ways the company has lived up to its values including being a vocal supporter of LGBTQ legal battles in both Michigan and Florida. She also points to the work of LinkedIn’s 10 employee resource groups, some of which have more than 5,000 members, and mentor circles that match first-year employees from underrepresented groups with a senior leader from a similar background.
LinkedIn will release its most recent diversity report in October, but Durruthy points to the progress they’ve made where other companies have faltered: “In 2020 we made a pledge to double the representation of Blacks and Latinos at LinkedIn. We’ve eclipsed the doubling for Black [employees] and we’re very close to doubling the number for Latinos.” According to their most recent numbers, the Black senior staff at the company has grown by 127%, and senior Latino employees have grown by 74%. (Like many tech companies this year, LinkedIn has had layoffs in 2023, including laying off some of its recruiting staff in February, and ending its local jobs app in China in May. The recent restructuring move also opened 250 new roles.)
Outside of her role at LinkedIn, Durruthy is committed to several causes. She was previously on the board of LGBTQ+ legal rights organization, Lambda Legal, for several years and now serves on the board of the Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health, which works to close the racial gaps in maternal mental health care. She also works with Trevor Project and Sage USA advocating for the older LGBTQ+ population and trans rights.
“It’s really easy to be depressed and angry. . . . In some cases, it may be really necessary, but I’m also an optimist,” Durruthy says. “When I began my career, there wasn’t a role like vice president of diversity, inclusion, and belonging. It wasn’t even a conversation. I’m really excited for the future because we’re not doing this alone.”