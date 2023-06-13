How LinkedIn’s head of DEI kept the company’s diversity promises where other companies failed

BY Kathleen Davis2 minute read

Rosanna Durruthy says she’s gotten comfortable with the uncomfortable over her decades-long career in diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Early on, she was afraid to come out at work and was told that if she did, it would end her career. Now as vice president of global diversity, inclusion, and belonging at LinkedIn, a role she’s held for six years, she helps ensure that employees at Linkedin and all companies that use the platform can bring more of their full selves to work.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, LinkedIn has evolved from its early days as a sort of “digital rolodex,” as Durruthy puts it, to a place for job seekers and employers to share thoughts and values. She points to several of the platform’s tools, including its name pronunciation feature, pronoun options, and professional skills trainings through LinkedIn Learning, which include several tracks on leadership and DEI. With over 900 million members, Durruthy says that all of the DEI work the company does focuses on global impact and the ways the issues vary across the world. Holding companies to account for their values has become increasingly important in the last three years, says Durruthy, who says that “rainbow washing” and hollow statements don’t cut it, especially with Gen Z. That’s why LinkedIn recently launched a Values Match feature where job seekers search for open roles based on a company’s commitment to everything from work-life balance to DEI, career growth, social impact, and environmental sustainability. Under Durruthy, LinkedIn has also built many free courses about values-based topics including building a career for social impact, finding a job at companies that embrace diversity and inclusion, and humane productivity.

