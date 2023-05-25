What happens to Social Security if the U.S. hits the debt ceiling?

As the White House and House Republicans continue to spar over a debt ceiling deal, millions of Americans are growing increasingly concerned about what could happen if the debt ceiling is, in fact, breached . With only days to go, significant economic damage is possible on a large scale. But for some individuals, concerns about whether things like Social Security payments could be threatened are top of mind.

So what will happen to Social Security payments if the debt ceiling is reached within the next week or two?

The short answer is that those payments could be temporarily paused, delayed, or reduced, although beneficiaries will likely get them eventually. Still, given that the United States has never defaulted on its debt before, we’d be in uncharted waters—and the fallout of a potential default is hard to gauge.

A recent analysis from the Bipartisan Policy Center indicates that Social Security beneficiaries and those receiving benefits related to disabilities, among others, would likely be the first groups directly impacted by a default. That’s because payments for programs, including Medicaid, Social Security, and Medicare, among others, are scheduled to go out during the first two days of June. As such, some beneficiaries or retirees may not receive their checks right away—again, assuming no deal is reached.