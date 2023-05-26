4 ways AI will transform personalized learning

Over the last decade, educators and administrators have often encountered lofty promises of technology revolutionizing learning, only to experience disappointment when reality failed to meet expectations. It’s understandable, then, that educators might view the current excitement around artificial intelligence with a measure of caution: Is this another overhyped fad, or are we on the cusp of a genuine breakthrough?

A new generation of sophisticated systems has emerged in the last year, including Open AI’s GPT-4. These so-called large language models employ neutral networks trained on massive data sets to generate text that is extremely human-like. By understanding context and analyzing patterns, they can produce relevant, coherent and creative responses to prompts.

Based on my experiences using several of these systems over the past year, I believe that society may be in the early stages of a transformative moment, similar to the introduction of the web browser and the smartphone. These nascent iterations have flaws and limitations, but they provide a glimpse into what might be possible on the very near horizon, where AI assistants liberate educators from mundane and tedious tasks, allowing them to spend more time with students. And this may very well usher in an era of individualized learning, empowering all students to realize their full potential and fostering a more equitable and effective educational experience.

There are four reasons why this generation of AI tools is likely to succeed where other technologies have failed: