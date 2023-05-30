5 signs that your résumé is boring

Résumés are fairly cut-and-dry documents. Following the traditional template helps you convey your background and essential skills in a way that’s easily grasped by a hiring manager. But coloring inside the lines too closely could result in a r ésumé that’s a yawner.

“I read résumés and cover letters daily, and there are usually a couple handfuls of those that are unique and different and pull me in, making me want to interview this person,” says Cheryl Hyatt, cofounder of Hyatt-Fennell Executive Search. “It’s important to provide enough material for the reader to say, ‘I really like what I’m reading.’”

While what makes a résumé interesting may be subjective, here are five signs that your résumé is lackluster:

1. It’s Missing Numbers

A résumé usually regurgitates the responsibilities you had in your position, but it shouldn’t be just a bunch of words. A vice president, for example, would list that they oversee a team, but that’s boring, says Hyatt.