This moisture-wicking activewear uses an unexpected secret ingredient

As we all know, fossil fuels are terrible for the planet, driving global warming and generating enormous pollution. And yet, they’re also a miraculous material. Scientists have been able to transform oil into everything from electricity to plastic bottles to stretchy fabric.

But what if we could make all of these things from a more sustainable substance? That’s the vision behind Checkerspot, a seven-year-old material science startup. [Photo: Flo Schweighofer/Checkerspot] The company has found a way to transform microalgae—microscopic water organisms that pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere—into oil, which can then be converted into many products. In 2020, it debuted snow skis made from algae-based plastic. Today, it unveils a new activewear collection from its in-house brand, WNDR Alpine, which includes T-shirts, hoodies, and stretchy pants—all of which are made from recycled nylon and fibers derived from eucalyptus. But the secret ingredient in these garments is a sweat-wicking coating made from algae, designed to pull moisture away from the skin and regulate body temperature. [Photo: Flo Schweighofer/Checkerspot] “We take a lot of inspiration from the petrochemical industry, in terms of how it has used one molecule for a whole array of applications,” says Charles Dimmler, Checkspot’s founder and CEO. “But we can do this in a way that actually makes a dent in the climate crisis.”

[Photo: Kevin Kinghorn/Checkerspot] The Problem With Fossil Fuels Fossil fuels are created when dead organisms are trapped deep within the Earth’s surface and subjected to heat and pressure for millions of years, transforming it into petroleum. In many ways, fossil fuels are responsible for much of the scientific advancements over the last century-and-a-half. They powered the industrial revolution—and continue to supply 80% of the world’s energy. They’re also the raw material that produces plastic, which goes into everything from disposable food packaging to furniture to synthetic fabrics. But almost every aspect of fossil fuels is environmentally damaging. Drilling for oil is highly polluting, destroying local ecosystems and wildlife. Then, burning these fuels releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which contributes to global warming. Moreover, fossil fuels are a finite resource: Once we go through the Earth’s limited supply, it is gone forever. [Photo: Kevin Kinghorn/Checkerspot] Checkerspot’s mission is to offer a viable alternative to fossil fuels that is far less damaging to the planet. Plants use photosynthesis to extra carbon from the atmosphere to create sugar. Checkerspot has developed a technology that utilizes heterotrophic microalgae to ferment this sugar in large steel tanks, converting it into oil. Dimmler says it requires two-thirds fewer carbon emissions to create oil this way compared to using petroleum, and the company is working to reduce these emissions further. “Our process allows us to create oil through a lens of abundance, compared with the finite resources of fossil fuels,” he says.

[Photo: Flo Schweighofer/Checkerspot] Plugging Algae-Based Materials Into Our Supply Chain Checkerspot sells its algae-based materials to other businesses. But through WNDR Alpine it has an opportunity to show all the ways its oil can be transformed into products. With this new clothing line, the brand wants to show that it is possible to create high performing garments using algae rather than fossil fuels. Today, about 60% of all garments manufactured are made from synthetic materials, which are petroleum-based plastics. Scientists have designed synthetic fabrics to have lots of useful features. They can be soft and stretchy, making them comfortable to wear. And lots of activewear also has moisture-wicking properties, pulling sweat away from your body. [Photo: Kevin Kinghorn/Checkerspot] Checkerspot partnered with another lab, Beyond Surface Technologies, to develop an entirely bio-based moisture-wicking coating called Midori Biowick that can help regulate body temperature when you’re active. The company estimates that this material has an 80% smaller carbon footprint than traditional petroleum-based coatings. It has incorporated this coating into a range of activewear garments, including T-shirts, sweaters, and stretchy, breathable pants for men and women.