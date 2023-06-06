The writers’ strike is only the start: How the actors’ negotiations could upend Hollywood

For more than a month, film and TV writers have been on picket lines across the country, striking over issues including streaming residuals, the number of writers working on shows, and the potential use of artificial intelligence in the scriptwriting process. But they’re not the only Hollywood workers warring with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade association that represents studios: Directors and actors also have contracts expiring with AMPTP, marking a historic moment in Hollywood labor that experts say could lead to monumental wins for workers—or devastating losses.

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents film and TV actors, and the Directors Guild of America, which represents Hollywood directors, are both facing a looming contract deadline: Their respective contracts with studios expire on June 30. The DGA reached a tentative agreement with the studios on June 4; but on June 5, SAG-AFTRA members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. That doesn’t mean the guild will definitely strike, but if there isn’t a deal by the end of the month, actors could start picketing as well.

Though the vote was just this week, SAG-AFTRA called for it before contract negotiations with the studios even began, a sign of how labor relations between Hollywood and its workers have been strained this year. The last time there was a full actors strike was in 1986, and it lasted just 14 hours. The last writers’ strike was in 2007. The last time both writers and actors were on strike was in 1960.

“It resulted in some enormous gains for labor,” says Jonathan Handel, an entertainment and technology lawyer who was previously outside special counsel to SAG-AFTRA as well as a contributing editor for The Hollywood Reporter. “They had been fighting for 12 years to get the major studios to pay residuals when movies were reused on television, and it took a major strike to achieve that.”