You might be wearing America’s most trusted brand right now

American adults’ top-trusted brand for 2023 might be an unlikely one, but it’s managed to stick around: Band-Aid.

Morning Consult’s latest Most Trusted Brands report shows the adhesive bandage company securing the number one spot, followed by UPS, Amazon, Lysol, and Kleenex. Conducted between March and April, the research calculates the share of consumers who say they trust the brand minus the share of consumers who say they distrust the brand.

The rest of the top 10 includes Cheerios, Visa, Dove, The Weather Channel, and FedEx.

The report also reveals the most trusted brand in each of the world’s largest economies: Alipay in China, Toyota in Japan, Google in India, Boots in the United Kingdom, Samsung in South Korea, PayPal in Germany, WhatsApp in Italy, and more.