How brain signals can help us objectively measure chronic pain

BY The Conversation and Prasad Shirvalkar3 minute read

We asked the patients about their pain severity levels several times a day for up to six months. We then built machine learning models to try to match and predict each patient’s self-reported pain intensity scores with snapshots of their brain activity signals. These brain signals consisted of electrical waves that could be decomposed into different frequencies, similar to how a musical chord can be broken down into individual sounds of different pitches. From these models, we found that low frequencies in the orbitofrontal cortex corresponded with each of the patients’ subjective pain intensities, providing an objective measure of chronic pain. The larger the shift in low-frequency activity we measured, the more likely the patient was experiencing intense pain. Next, we wanted to compare the relationship between chronic pain and acute pain. We examined how the brain responded to short-term, intense pain caused by applying heat to the patients’ bodies. Based on data from two participants, we found that the anterior cingulate cortex was more involved in processing acute pain than chronic pain. This experiment provides the first direct evidence that chronic pain involves information-processing areas of brain distinct from those involved in acute pain. Why it matters Chronic pain, defined as pain lasting more than three months, affects up to one in five people in the U.S. In 2019, the incidence of chronic pain was more common than that of diabetes, high blood pressure, or depression.

Neuropathic pain resulting from damage to the nervous system, such as a stroke and phantom limb pain, often doesn’t respond to available treatments and can significantly impair physical and emotional function and quality of life. Better understanding of how to measure brain activity to track pain could improve the diagnosis of chronic pain conditions and help develop new treatments, such as deep brain stimulation. What still isn’t known Although our study provides a proof of concept that signals from specific brain regions can serve as an objective measure of chronic pain, it is more likely that pain signals are distributed over a wide brain network. We still don’t know what other brain regions may harbor important pain signals that may more accurately reflect subjective pain. It is also unclear whether the signals we found would apply to patients with other pain conditions.