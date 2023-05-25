The guy behind ‘Balenciaga Pope’ wants people to stop stealing his AI-generated images

The problem? The images were taken from Pablo’s Instagram account, and neither Marven nor the media outlets gave him credit.

Now the 31-year-old construction worker from the Chicago area (who declined to share his full name over fears that he could be attacked for making the images) is seeing the flip side of that access: that not everyone is going to credit the human behind the image.

“I didn’t even know until someone told me,” Pablo says. “I was like, ‘What the heck?’ He pretty much used it to boost his company, which is fine. But I just wish they would have just asked him: ‘Hey, show us your generates, show us how you got it.’”

Every image created by Midjourney has an associated seed number, which is used to create the initial image grids. Seed numbers are vital parts of the image-generation process: They trigger the creation of noise, which coalesces into recognizable images using AI. As the original creator of the image, Pablo is able to supply those seed numbers. Marven, he says, is not. (Pablo shared screenshots with Fast Company from the Midjourney Discord showing his creation process as evidence of his claim to the images.)

Marven, when contacted by Fast Company, initially claimed the images were his creation. “It’s AI generated images. That portrays Elon Musk[’s] possibility of creating such robotics in real life. Hence Elon got a robot,” he wrote via Twitter DM. Asked directly if he made the images, he replied “Yes.” When it was put to him that Pablo Xavier claimed ownership—and provided evidence—Marven stopped responding.