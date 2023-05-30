5 ways to improve nonverbal communication so you don’t turn people off

BY Richard Newman3 minute read

Have you ever found yourself struggling to communicate or get your message across? Have you considered that, maybe, the issue isn’t the content of your message but the way you’re communicating?

Experts disagree on the exact percentage, but one thing is certain: More than half of our communication is nonverbal, including expressions, posture, and gestures. You can’t control how your listeners receive your message, but the good news is: There are many aspects to nonverbal communication that are within your control. Posture When you stand with a strong posture you will create a natural, physical presence. You will be able to simply speak to your listeners, quiet and motionless, and gain more attention from everyone in the room. To do this, aim to lift your sternum to appear more confident (but not too much, as this can appear arrogant) and avoid swaying or standing on one hip.

A helpful exercise is to square your feet on the ground, shoulder-length apart. Then, reach up as if you’re grabbing a rope and pull the imaginary rope down directly in front of your chest. Release the rope, and let your arms float down to your sides for a centered and relaxed posture. Legs When we are nervous, it’s easy to wander around. Or maybe you feel like you need to move in order to make your presentation more dynamic. You don’t need to stand entirely still to effectively deliver your message, but it helps to be intentional about when your movement happens. Do you ever watch stand-up comedy? Some comedians seem to run a marathon on stage. Others make seemingly random, jester-like movements. But what happens when they deliver the punchline? They stand still. The impact of the joke is greater because the audience is able to focus on the most important message.

Be sure to stand still when delivering key statements in order to draw your listeners’ focus to exactly where you want it. Arms One of the most common questions I get is, “What should I do with my hands?” For whatever reason, we, as humans, really struggle with gestures. Some people default to random, sporadic, or low, limp gestures. Others struggle to gesture at all, leaving their arms pinned to their sides, which can be equally distracting. When in doubt, think about the message you’re trying to convey and whether or not it aligns with palms-up or palms-down gestures. Palms-up gestures communicate openness and warmth, inviting others to give their opinions. These gestures are perfect for messages like, “Welcome to the meeting,” or if you’re encouraging listeners to answer questions like, “What do you think we should do?” Use these gestures when you would like your listeners to feel comfortable engaging in conversation.

On the other hand, palms-down gestures communicate strength and certainty. These gestures are congruent with confident statements like, “That’s my final offer,” or “I need this finished by the end of the day.” Use these gestures when you want to convey to your audience that they should listen to what you have to say and act on your message. Eyes When was the last time you watched a weather presenter? They alternate between giving their focus to the camera and the screen behind them, but this shift in focus is not random. When a weather presenter wants your attention, they will look at the camera (or audience). When they want you to focus on the weather screen, they look at the weather screen. I remember this with the simple phrase: you look, we look. The audience will shift their focus according to where you are looking. When you’re showing slides, look at the audience. Have a comfort monitor in front of you so that you can keep looking forward. When you’re ready for the audience to focus on the screen, that’s when you can look back.

Tension Your listeners are going to respond to the energy you are presenting. When people are too tense, their message may come across as aggressive; but when they are too relaxed, their message may come across as soft and limp. Aim for a balance of tension in order to appear committed to your words. This may be achieved by taking a moment to focus on your core values and how they align with your message, allowing you to deliver your presentation with calm confidence. You cannot control how other people receive your message, but when it comes to communication, there is more within your power than you might think. Take a look at all these aspects of nonverbal communication when preparing for your next presentation, interview, or important conversation. You may be very surprised by the results.