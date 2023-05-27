Barbie Summer is finally here. Or did last year’s never end?

BY Whitney Pastorek4 minute read

“Hot Barbie Summer” trendsploded in 2022 after production stills hit the internet from Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie, featuring Margot Robbie in the title role and a bleached Ryan Gosling as her long-suffering boyfriend, Ken. Since then, searches for “Barbiecore” fashion have soared, celebrities are serving their boldest hot-pink lewks on Instagram and red carpets, and seemingly everything from a shot of courtroom Gwyneth Paltrow to a random baked good has been memed onto the film’s poster, which created a viral phenomenon of its own earlier this spring. [Photos: Warner Bros. Pictures]

