Skills-based hiring at scale is hard. That’s why CEOs need to support it

Regular readers of this newsletter will know I’m energized by the move to skills-based employment—hiring for specific abilities or talents instead of college degrees or previous job titles. Earlier editions of Modern CEO have covered the rise in LinkedIn postings that emphasize skills and the increase in companies relaxing their college degree requirements for employment. One of the leading proponents of skills-based hiring is OneTen, a coalition of companies that aims to expand economic employment for Black Americans. But a recent conversation with OneTen CEO Debbie Dyson highlighted the challenges of adopting a skills-oriented approach to talent at scale. OneTen was launched in December 2020—in response to the murder of George Floyd three years ago—with the aim of promoting one million Black Americans into “family-sustaining jobs” over the course of 10 years. Thus far, OneTen has helped place roughly 87,000 workers. Dyson says the group first had to show companies how a skills-based approach can work, a process that took time for even the most committed employers. All the right moves Dyson pointed me to a Harvard Business School case study (this is a product for purchase) on the work OneTen has done with Delta Air Lines, which launched an internal skills-based apprenticeship program in March 2022. The goal of the “earn while you learn” program was to promote workers with relevant skills and experience into open jobs in the company. The study praises Delta and OneTen for their efforts, but it also highlights how time-intensive it is to get it right.

Pre-launch efforts included senior-level collaboration among the Delta’s diversity, equity, and inclusion council, the company’s employee resource groups, and other departments; recredentialing jobs and rewriting job descriptions; and crafting an apprenticeship program with support and mentorship for the participants. When the program’s organizers realized they needed more resources to get it all done, CEO Ed Bastian was supportive, framing the apprenticeship as a company imperative. “OneTen is not a program. It is embedded into the business strategy of the company,” the study quotes Bastian as saying. A people-first approach With Bastian’s support, Delta’s program kicked off in March 2022 with just six apprentices. The program was small by design, executives told Harvard. “We’re leaning on people. If we got this wrong there are real people who could be casualties in this,” one executive explained. A second apprentice program in July 2022 had 10 people, and the January 2023 program had more than 40 participants. Delta leaders told Harvard that they tweaked the program with each iteration based on participant feedback, adding networking events, a speaker series, and anti-racism training for mentors and managers. The goal, they said, is for skills-based promotion to eventually be “baked into the psyche or ecosystem” at Delta. Companies that have embraced skills-based hiring say CEO support is essential. Ginni Rometty, the former IBM CEO who championed recredentialing at the tech company, has said chief executives should ensure apprentices and non-degreed employees feel like “full-fledged members of the team.” Delta’s Bastian, in his remarks to the Harvard researchers, takes this one step further, suggesting the company will actually gain from promoting frontline workers into management. “[T]hey bring the knowledge of the business into a different function of the company that may not understand what it is like to work on the ramp or in cold weather, or what it’s like to deal with a frustrated customer on board a flight,” he says. “We all learned more from each other, and we all take our own learnings forward.”

