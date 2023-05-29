5 ways your insecurities kill performance and create regrets

BY Marina Glazman4 minute read

Fear and insecurity—fear’s internally-focused cousin—make us risk-averse. When we feel insecure, we perceive otherwise manageable challenges to be highly threatening, and go into a state of “flight.” We look for the quickest path out of the situation.

Submitting our decision-making to our insecurities makes us prone to take bad deals and bad advice, trade long-term success for short-term validation, and even hire the wrong people and keep them around. Insecurity and fear are the culprits behind five of the most common workplace missteps and missed opportunities. Fear of missing out allows you to take bad advice Workplace norms suggest that every open position needs to be filled ASAP, that you need 10,000 social media followers to be credible, and that you need people from brand-name companies or schools on your team. Not abiding by these norms creates a sense you’re missing out. An influential business leader once told me that I needed to hire a CTO (chief technology officer) to raise capital for a startup I’d founded—given that I was a “non-technical” founder.

I thought I was doing just fine without one at that stage—it was early and we were still finalizing the product. But my fear of missing out on funding, a high priority for entrepreneurs, kicked in. I took the advice against my better instincts and prematurely hired one—only to realize that adding another cook to the kitchen before the recipe was finalized caused more problems than it solved. Fear of scarcity leads to bad deals Humans are hardwired to hoard resources. When we see an opportunity to collaborate with a popular influencer, sign a new supplier, or take funding from an investor, our drive to close the deal kicks in. The higher the stakes, the greater our fear of losing it. I once signed a wholesale contract with a large vendor who could build our e-commerce product catalog quickly. But my team would be forced to do tons of manual data entry because our inventory system was not yet automated. Craving the peace of mind of having “enough” options, we partnered with the vendor—and ended up paying more for data entry and training than the deal was worth.

In the face of a new opportunity—especially one that comes along at a desperate moment—it’s worth pausing to ask if the tradeoff you’ll make could cost more than the payoff. Fear of looking average makes you average Forty percent of millennials have gone into debt to keep up with their peers. People will overspend on cars or designer goods while burgeoning brands buy fake social media followers. College entrants every year debate between taking on debt to attend their dream school versus accepting a scholarship to a university with less prestige—a choice that generally doesn’t impact their long-term career. The price of chasing vanity metrics is often authentic success.

Spending money on labels and markers of social validation seems innocent as a way to indulge our fear of looking average. But short-term validation takes resources that you could invest in building expertise, a business, or an organic audience. Fear of admitting defeat allows mistakes to fester Everyone fears failure. But we often tell ourselves that a mistake isn’t a mistake until we admit to it. That logic keeps us committed to bad decisions, digging a deeper and deeper hole. I initially hired the wrong agency for a tech project at a previous startup. I knew it within two meetings. But the deposit had been paid, so I wasted more time and resources trying to align them to my vision.

It’s scary to tell your investors, customers, or boss that you made a bad decision. But consider the principle of sunk costs: Your deposit is gone no matter what you do next. And as it turns out, mistakes only really become a problem when you can’t admit to them. Admitting failure rather than endlessly trying to redeem it brings about faster recovery. Fear of rejection stops progress Speaking up against an accepted opinion involves more than just “getting over” what others might think. You have to face one of humanity’s greatest evolutionary fears: social rejection. When our colleagues or bosses are excited about a product, a potential new hire, or a new initiative, it can feel impossible to call out the flaws.

You might know the product isn’t ready for launch, the idea won’t resonate with customers, or the plan is full of holes. Silence could hurt the business and probably your own performance. Still, with fear of humiliation looming, most people won’t take a contrarian stand. But research on pluralistic ignorance reveals that those who dissent against bad ideas are generally in the majority—they just don’t know it. Where an unhealthy idea becomes the norm in a community, individual group members often privately disagree with it, but assume (incorrectly) that every else has bought in. Would-be truth tellers are more likely to end up like the child who recognized the Emperor was naked than to share the fate of The Scarlet Letter’s Hester Prynne. Fear and insecurity serve an evolutionary purpose. But while running from a bear or stockpiling a limited resource may have saved our ancestor’s lives, most “threats” in our work life today don’t carry these stakes.