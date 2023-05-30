BY Susan Treacy4 minute read

A few years ago, I was in a training session at my office led by Second City’s improv team. At one point, they coached active listening with some hilarious role playing. After that, they broke us into pairs to do a simple listening exercise during which one partner listened, then told the other partner what we had just heard. When I tried to do this, I couldn’t. I realized I hadn’t been listening, even in an exercise solely dedicated to active listening.

I knew I had some work to do. Turns out there are thousands of books and YouTube videos on the power of speaking. I found lots of content on how to annunciate, what to say, how to modulate my voice. But hardly anything on listening. It’s well proven that listening is essential to collaboration and creating new ideas. But still many of us are just waiting for others to finish so we can share our own opinions. As Simon Sinek said, “There is a difference between listening and waiting for your turn to speak.”

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

When we shut off what others are saying, we create our own tunnel vision, destined to inhabit our own island of thoughts, be they right, wrong, or half-baked. Collaborators quickly catch on if you don’t incorporate their thoughts when you respond. It’s just a matter of time before they stop working with you entirely, or if they can’t, they just stop caring because whatever they say clearly doesn’t matter to you. But perhaps the worst side effect of not listening is how easily it can lead to conflict. When we don’t listen, we easily ignore or misunderstand our co-workers’ intentions. Distracted listening could be the most damaging of all, as we “listen” while also going through emails, texting, or scrolling on our phones. Then we blame them for not being clear. In personal relationships, many of us have experienced how listening makes people feel cared for. The same holds true at work. Take a day and really pay attention to how closely you are listening to your colleagues. Are you missing important details? Not clear on next steps? Getting lost on a project? It is possible you aren’t really hearing what your team is saying. If you find yourself hearing but not listening, there are some strategies to adopt to make sure you are truly understanding.

GIVE FEEDBACK Nodding is the easiest and clearest way to let people know you are listening. Eye contact helps people feel heard, and helps you empathize with the speaker’s emotions. It’s also helpful to throw in verbal cues like “uh-huh” or “I see.” PARROT BACK

To make sure you understood their intent, try “I want to make sure I’m understanding. So is what you are saying…?” Doing this quick communication check can sometimes save a week of misunderstanding. FESS UP If you find yourself temporarily not listening for any reason, just politely tell the person you were distracted and to repeat what they just said. Unless you’re a mind reader, getting clarity right then and there is going to help everyone stay on the same page. As meditation instructors always say, if your mind wanders, don’t punish yourself. Just gently pull yourself back and focus. It happens to everyone, so people understand if you are up front about it.

advertisement

TAKE HANDWRITTEN NOTES Writing down notes as people talk helps you keep your focus and remember what they are saying. It occupies your hands so you aren’t tempted to go on your phone or laptop. Even if you never look back at the notes, it helps you listen better if you write out what you hear. Studies from Princeton and UCLA have shown that students who take notes in college classes perform even better than those who do it on a laptop. When you handwrite notes, you mentally condense what is being said, which helps you understand it. LISTEN TO UNDERSTAND

As Adam Grant says in his book Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know, “Argue like you’re right and listen like you’re wrong.” Hear what others are saying without judgment. Go with what they are saying as you try to understand, avoiding the temptation to immediately develop your counterpoints. Don’t just hear them. Hear them out. TURN OFF SELF VIEW ON VIDEO CALLS One of the most powerful distractions on video calls is ourselves. Many people are distracted by the “mirror” of themselves in the self view—even leading to Zoom fatigue. On Zoom, you can hide self view in the video settings, and on Teams, just hover over your video box, click the three dots, and select “Hide for me.”

As I have spent a few years focusing more on active listening, my work relationships and collaborations—and output—have grown stronger. Building on others’ ideas is key to creativity, and to do that, you have to listen. When we listen deeply, like improv actors do, we can build on others’ thoughts, laddering up new and more clever ideas. In addition to adding “Yes, and” to a teammate’s comment, it always helps to end what you say with “What do you think?” Also, when listening, we often hear new insights. Whether in the office or eavesdropping in a coffee shop, we can gain valuable perspectives on pain points, desires, and unmet needs. What we hear unveils the deeper level of empathy we need for innovative solutions. Most importantly, if we want to build trust with others, listening is a powerful connection tool. In innovation, it’s mandatory to feel psychological safety. When teams listen, it fosters a culture of openness. When people feel heard, they are less likely to edit themselves or hold back ideas. They freely share without fear of judgement, knowing others are listening and ready to build on their newborn ideas. Diverse perspectives can thrive, and individuals feel they can bring their whole messy selves to work. The entire team benefits by listening to different viewpoints, sparking new connections and possibilities.