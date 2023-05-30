BY Anand Subbaraj4 minute read

With the dust still settling from the effects of the Great Resignation, tech leaders especially know that employee engagement and experience directly impact retention. A CEO’s responsibility should include building an employee experience that reinforces organizational missions and values in every facet of company operations. Companies that remain laser-focused on their mission and values naturally provide better experiences for their employees because their goals are clearer, results are more achievable, and their impact on customers is more measurable when uniting around a single mission. Every day, I intentionally align our company’s mission and values with our operational activities to create a coalesced employee experience through which the mission and values are defined and understood. I believe that culture serves as the operating system that guides decision-making inside the organization, naturally creating a unified employee experience. Within this cultural mindset, we ditch siloed decision-making and complicated hierarchies in favor of executing against a singular mission, interdepartmental collaboration, and continuous learning. I place such an emphasis on these practices that I want to share how I think companies can use their mission and values to turn employee experience into a lever for growth.

1. MAKE SURE YOUR EMPLOYEES KNOW YOUR “HEDGEHOG PRINCIPLE” The “Hedgehog Principle,” as popularized by author Jim Collins in his book Good to Great, is a business concept that suggests great companies are those that focus on doing one thing exceptionally well, rather than trying to do many things at once. In the Greek parable, The Fox & the Hedgehog, the fox is a smart predator that defeats its prey by any number of methods, but the hedgehog, who only has one method of defense, is successful against the fox every time. The lesson: “The fox knows many things, but the hedgehog knows one big thing.” In many ways, the hedgehog principle is the real-world application of your mission and values. It’s your core strength, the center of your business strategy, and the area where you double down when times get tough. It’s not about doing the same old thing forever, though; it’s about choosing to be excellent in one particular area and focusing on innovation there.

Here are some ideas for communicating and ritualizing your hedgehog principle along with your mission and values: Reinforce core values with every employee touchpoint: Mention your hedgehog principle, mission, and values in every company-wide meeting, team huddle, or training session.

Create culture-focused OKRs : Improving employee experience starts from the top. Having clear goals for the team keeps everyone working together towards a single mission.

: Improving employee experience starts from the top. Having clear goals for the team keeps everyone working together towards a single mission. Model using them when making tough decisions: Don’t just make decisions, ask yourself how each choice will hinder or help your unique hedgehog strategy. This will inevitably filter down throughout the company.

Don’t just make decisions, ask yourself how each choice will hinder or help your unique hedgehog strategy. This will inevitably filter down throughout the company. Include them in employee reviews: Reward and incentivize employees to live out specific values or take actions in support of your mission. 2. PRIORITIZE CROSS-FUNCTIONAL COLLABORATION AND EXCHANGE Focused innovation is the key to the hedgehog principle, but we’ve found at Zuper that innovation doesn’t happen by accident—it needs to be prioritized.

We also know that organizations die in silos because information isn’t shared equally, and competing departmental goals and parochial concerns outweigh the overall mission. To overcome this at Zuper, we have regular all-hands-on-deck days where we encourage cross-functional collaboration. We create teams from several different departments to work together to solve a specific business problem. This could look like a hackathon or a strategy session. The goal is to have multiple conversations with different teams to find a solution that works for everyone, and most importantly, take a step back to look at the big picture to slot this work into larger organizational goals. This approach promotes cooperation across the business and helps everyone feel involved in the company’s success, regardless of their role or location. This is especially important in a remote or hybrid environment where employees might not always have opportunities to build camaraderie.

These events have huge impacts on morale, but they also lead to really interesting, creative ideas that wouldn’t have been possible had we not intentionally made space for them to emerge. 3. BE THE AUTHORITY ON LEARNING THROUGH INNOVATION We’re in an exciting era for AI. ChatGPT has enabled anyone to quickly automate tasks to focus on strategic thinking rather than execution. But AI goes well beyond ChatGPT, and we’re on the cusp of massive productivity boosts for employees who are willing to experiment and learn how to use and harness these new technologies.

At Zuper, we’ve embraced continuous learning and upskilling as core company values. Periodically, we host idea-sharing sessions that allow everyone to present what they’ve been working on and get feedback from their peers. With the breakneck speed of recent AI developments, it’s helpful to discuss how best to leverage them in group settings where particular use cases can be quickly disseminated across the organization. Furthermore, we emphasize upskilling and are not afraid of making our employees more marketable. We invest in our employees’ professional development, providing them with opportunities to attend conferences, workshops, and training sessions. This approach not only benefits our employees but also helps us build a more skilled and knowledgeable workforce, which in turn benefits our customers. SO, DO WHAT YOU ARE

You are what you do, so better to be certain of who you want to be and how your practices are reinforcing that core identity. This is especially true in times of economic strain or rapid growth. Figure out who you want to be, and have your employee experience reinforce that identity. For Zuper, that’s a culture that’s focused on innovating on our core competencies, prioritizing cross-functional collaboration, and letting our employees take full advantage of learning and upskilling opportunities. What will you do?