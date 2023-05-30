BY Tim Vanderhook3 minute read

Over the past couple of years, different industries around the world have made pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Recently, sustainability has taken center stage for an industry where the carbon impact may be less obvious, yet no less significant: advertising technology. Certainly, digital advertising has a role to play and there’s never been a better time for the industry to do something about its impact on the environment. There is no doubt sustainability is a chief priority for brands and advertisers. Nearly 40% of Fortune 500 companies have stated climate goals. But perhaps most of all, the push for sustainability in ad tech is driven by consumers. The majority of consumers—75%—say they are concerned about the environmental impact of the products and services they buy. But unlike other industries with more obvious climate impacts through manufacturing and production, initiatives in the digital ad space are met with initial skepticism.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The backbone of digital ads are little snippets of code that engage in behind-the-scenes online auctions. It’s difficult to conceive of how these seemingly effortless and nearly instantaneous transactions amount to a significant carbon impact. There are no perfect numbers on the total environmental footprint of digital advertising, but recent estimates suggest it is substantial—as much as 1% of global energy consumption. That’s roughly equivalent to the climate impact of 164 million passenger vehicles on the road each year. Simply stated, digital advertising is a huge user of electricity to run the vast network of servers which today is mostly generated via non-renewable sources. Brian O’Kelley, whose firm Scope3 has been doing phenomenal work at the intersection of decarbonization and advertising, says that roughly one gram of carbon is produced every time an ad impression is generated. It’s a seemingly small amount until you think about the vastness of the internet.

The industry has come together in a number of ways to help advertisers meet their climate goals, and to meet its own goals as well. That includes everything from initiatives to clean up the digital supply chain by eliminating duplicate ad requests, to disclosing carbon impacts upfront so that advertisers can make informed decisions. Accurate and timely data on the electricity consumed from ad campaigns will also facilitate carbon offset programs, some of which will fund additional investment in renewable energy. Recent years have also seen a tidal wave of companies in the digital marketing space, including WPP, the largest employer in the advertising industry, pledging carbon neutrality. For our part, Viant has pledged to be carbon neutral by the end of this year. The burgeoning interest in the climate impacts of digital advertising comes as companies are preparing for new disclosure rules on climate risks from the US Securities and Exchange Commission that may require the disclosure of impacts across its entire supply chain—impacts that include the emissions from digital advertising. According to a survey from PwC and Workiva, many companies say they are unprepared for the new rules, and it’s unclear if the SEC will include supply chain impacts in the disclosure rules. Regardless, I suspect that many advertisers will do the right thing and take advantage of the numerous paths to monitor and reduce their greenhouse emissions—even the indirect ones. No single industry and no single company can solve a problem of this magnitude. But the planet can’t wait. The urgency of this moment has companies working together in unprecedented ways. My own company has formed partnerships with the IAB Sustainability Working Group and O’Kelley’s Scope3 to engage the largest publishers in the industry, and to eliminate inefficiencies of ad impressions flowing through unneeded layers of intermediaries.

advertisement

In addition, programs like Adtricity focus on creating collective change in the industry through supporting brands and agencies on their sustainability journey. We’re also a founding member of AdNetZero, a global collective with 50 members which represents 40% of the world’s ad spend. We believe in their charter and their areas of focus, which align closely with Viant’s mindset: clean up your own house, clean up the supply chain, and get the word out. There are more and more stories like this across the industry. The world has a mandate for action. The digital advertising industry is poised to use its unique expertise to drive awareness and action, helping economies and communities to thrive. I know my peers are equally excited to join in bringing about real action with real initiatives. Our customers know this, and that’s why it’s imperative that we help them achieve their net-zero carbon goals and all do our part now.