BY Robert Newland4 minute read

As a recruiter, I’ve encountered many CEOs who speak excitedly about bringing their employees back into the office. “It will increase engagement! Raise productivity! Things will go back to normal!” The problem is, when I talk to many prospective hires, their reaction to full-time in-person work is, “No way.” Over the last few decades, more companies have prioritized diversity in hiring, which requires leaders to break the habit of gravitating toward people who look, live, and think as they do. However, insisting on in-person work limits your employee pool. If you want to attract a diverse workforce, let go of any outdated notions that in-person work is the only way and embrace the expansive possibilities of remote work. REMOTE EXPANDS YOUR TALENT POOL

Before the pandemic, if you were recruiting for an executive or management position, you could typically convince top talent to relocate with high salaries, moving bonuses, and other perks. Now employees are far more hesitant to pack up and move across the country for a salary bump. Why uproot their life when another company is willing to offer the same salary for a virtual position? If you are only willing to hire people who can come into the office, you will limit your talent pool to the specific demographic of people who live or are willing to move within a commutable distance. By adapting to new work models, however, you can extend your talent pool beyond your immediate radius, hiring people who live in different regions, have different backgrounds, and bring unique perspectives to your team. For example, if your office is based in Maine or Florida, where close to a quarter of each population is over 65, it could be challenging to find young, up-and-coming talent. With remote work, you can hire a talented product manager in California, Canada, or France to work for your company. Remote work can also bring in people who have long eschewed the typical office job. People who are neurodivergent and/or have physical limitations may prefer to work remotely; they may also be excellent data analysts or digital marketers. If you don’t allow virtual work, you miss out on their skill, insight, and talent entirely. Remote work broadens the demographics of your hiring pool, bringing in new perspectives, backgrounds, and cultures to make your company better.

GIG WORKERS PROVIDE NEW OPPORTUNITIES Businesses should also embrace gig workers. After the pandemic, many people left their typical 9-to-5 jobs in favor of freelance, gig-based work. The former rock-star engineer-turned-stay-at-home-parent may not want to return to the office full-time, but they might be willing to take on contract work. In an employment market where candidates are sparse, don’t box yourself into a corner of “full-time, in-person” or bust. Why lose out on a talented employee merely because they won’t sign a W2? Consider allowing recruiters to look for subcontractors on sites like Upwork or Fiverr. If you’re willing to use purchased labor rather than direct hires, you can bring in contract-based talent to fill in the gaps in your workforce. Gig workers also provide unique insights into the landscape of their field. For example, a freelance digital marketer has likely spent countless hours in the digital space with multiple companies. With this experience, they can bring a robust understanding of what your competitors are doing and a slew of new tools you might not have tried yet.

Consider independent workers to round out your workforce with unique perspectives and hard-to-find talent. The more models of work you are open to, the greater the possibility of creating a diverse, high-performing workforce. SAY GOODBYE TO OUTDATED MANAGEMENT MINDSETS Remote work is not going anywhere, and ignoring its power would be like refusing to switch from a flip phone to an iPhone: It will only slow you down.

To attract top talent, you should meet them where they are rather than forcing them to conform to your leadership preferences. Insisting upon in-person is not embracing diversity—it’s trying to make everyone the same for your benefit. Leaders should let go of the outdated mindset that in-person is the only way. Instead of focusing on how many hours employees spend at the office, focus on the results they can achieve. To make this shift, equip your managers with more training to adjust to the remote landscape. A survey from TenSpot revealed that 78% of managers feel they need more training in hybrid/remote environments. Establish meaningful metrics for performance that come with clear timelines and accountability processes to ensure that remote workers are still meeting expectations. At the same time, you should train, empower, and equip your talent acquisition departments with the tools to attract gig workers and work with your organization’s development experts to best integrate hybrid, remote, and gig workers with in-person W2 staff. One practical way to do this is to enable them with access and procurement authority for gig workers from niche sites like HRfrenzy for HR and recruitment support (full disclosure: I am the CEO of this company) or Mayple for marketing freelancers.

Setting up these systems will take time, effort, and intention, but reverting to past only-in-person management styles will do you no favors. Take the time to shift your culture to remote, and you can be rewarded with diverse employees ready to push your business forward. REMOTE WORK IS HERE TO STAY If the world gets warmer, you cannot simply tell it to get cooler; you have to adapt. The same is true in business: As the landscape continues to grow more sophisticated, digital, and global, leaders cannot shut their eyes and pretend it’s not happening—they need to grow along with it.