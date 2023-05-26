BY Bruno Guicardi4 minute read

Here’s a tale from the trenches with a thought-provoking lesson: A headhunter recruiting for a global banking institution approached a team of application developers at a well-known Silicon Valley company, offering to double their salaries for switching companies. Their stunning response? No way. The developers knew what would happen to them at the bank. Their abilities, personalities, and, worst of all, their contributions would be buried. Everything they’d do and every piece of code they’d write would crumble under massive initiatives. They wouldn’t influence the direction of a project, and they’d likely never see the fruits of their work. While specialization and standardization through mass production drove business success for 150 years, the same approach is unsuited to 2023’s digitized economy. Specialized groups create silos and lengthy “production lines,” often resulting in 30-month time frames to move ideas to digital products. Businesses with slow response times struggle to keep up with changing customer behavior, resulting in obsolescence over time. This sluggishness also decreases employee engagement, diminishing any sense of accomplishment.

It’s not that employee ideas are unwelcome. The issue is integrating them into the assembly line model. Incorporating a new idea midway through a 30-month-long project requires realigning multiple departments, making course correction difficult. It’s no one’s fault specifically. The fault lies with the system. If your organization works like this, my guess is that you struggle to attract and retain talent. And the reasons have nothing to do with a lack of ping-pong tables and free food. It’s about people feeling like cogs in a machine with no hope of seeing their work pay off. The solution to this complex challenge is less mature than mass production, though its been tested and tried by tech giants and progressive organizations. It goes beyond using known methods such as Design Thinking and Agile, requiring a more significant transformation that grants workers greater autonomy. This method sees cross-functional and collaborative teams make decisions and deliver short-term results in weeks instead of months or years. Driven by a long-term vision, this approach leads to employee engagement levels that are typically 30 to 40 points higher.

TRANSFORMING FROM VERTICAL TO HORIZONTAL We’ve worked with clients whose major initiatives have taken over two years to get off the ground. This initial step can stretch even longer if the project begins with six months of consulting, yielding a laundry list of prerequisites that only needlessly increase the project scope. And everything rolls up vertically into an increasingly large mission. Ironically, the majority of time devoted to the project is waiting, as one department waits for the previous to complete its incremental step. Imagine the stress. We’ve seen over and over that talented workers—especially those new to the workforce—want two simple things: to be heard and to see the fruits of their work within months rather than years. Give them a voice and a chance to finish a project and you can earn their loyalty and increase their productivity. If they feel like Charlie Chaplin in “Modern Times,” simply tightening the same bolt on the same assembly line forever, they’ll soon be out the door.

At CI&T, we call this structure product-oriented, which breaks down siloes and leaves bloated and old-fashioned “projects” in the past. We recommend creating autonomous, horizontal multidisciplinary teams with specific goals and the freedom to achieve them through their innovation. Think outcome rather than output: the team shares a goal in an environment of true collaboration, not just a “result” dictated by a consultant’s spreadsheet. TRY AND TRY AGAIN Let’s say your business aims to migrate 20% of its sales online. How are you going to get there? In this environment, you don’t ask a consultant for a 24-month, 24-step strategy. Instead, you give genuine autonomy to the teams to figure out what they need to do. By eliminating executive micromanagement, teams are free to indulge in more granular experiments, to stop when they don’t work, and to pivot to something new rapidly. It’s about speed and shorter delivery cycles. It’s about putting customers first and responding to them faster.

Yes, you’re allowed to screw up along the way. Management must overcome their fear of failure. A “product” iteration failure is isolated. The team can try again without reporting it up the chain as long as they ultimately succeed. In this environment, people feel safe, smart, and energized, making it easier to share ideas and show vulnerability. Of course, this type of reorganizing requires HR to reorganize how it judges the work, which can be a tough hurdle. When an entire team rallies around one purpose and goal, it may be hard to figure out who did what and how well they did it. It’s critical to involve HR early in any management overhaul. We’ve also found through experience that a highly motivated team will quickly identify and expel any member who isn’t pulling their weight. THE NEED FOR COMPETITIVE SPEED

At a time when retaining top tech talent is tough—and the cost of recruiting and training new talent is exorbitant—giving team members a voice, freedom, and a personal stake in outcomes can be revolutionary. Everyone wants to launch a product—their product—and watch it take off; nobody wants to keep tightening the same bolt forever. Get multidisciplinary teams right, and turnover rates can fall as productivity spikes. We’ve seen examples where the speed of multidisciplinary teams is nothing short of astonishing, sometimes shortening missions from three years to three months. When you set up smaller, more targeted product scopes and focus on outcomes, the acceleration can feel exponential. You might even say that if the work is three times faster and the scope is five times smaller, the result will be 15 times better! By rejecting legacy bureaucratic structures that don’t cut it in today’s digital-first business environment, you can thrive and remain competitive. Remember that teamwork, not individual efforts, leads to success; teams are individuals who desire to work in an environment that values creativity and iteration.