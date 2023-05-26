BY Jo Bhakdi4 minute read

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

INCENTIVIZING TESTING IN THE WORKPLACE Employers can play a crucial role in incentivizing testing in the workplace. The first step is helping employees understand the benefits of testing early and often, and removing stigmas associated with the behavior. In some cases, it may be helpful to use recent events to help employees understand how testing keeps us safe. For example, consider sharing information about the role testing played in the 2021 Mpox outbreak. Explain that early Mpox testing helped people adequately track the virus, assess risk, and ultimately avoid a larger outbreak that could have more seriously impacted our workplaces and larger communities.

It may also be helpful to openly discuss the fact that different employees face different health risks, and testing can help us both identify these risks and account for them. Routine cancer screenings can help us better understand our individual risk factors, as well as aiding in early diagnoses and seriously improving outcomes. Diagnostic Covid-19 testing remains especially important for elderly people, immunocompromised people, and people with other medical conditions who continue to be seriously impacted by Covid-19. Conversations about these risk factors can help employees understand that routine testing keeps our more vulnerable community members safe and is thus a crucial part of being a team. In some cases, these discussions can be facilitated by diversity, equity, and inclusion groups that are knowledgeable about health and disability. Finally, employers can help employees understand the importance of routine testing by discussing the role it plays as a preventative form of medicine—helping us collectively get ahead of health issues before it’s too late. By approaching testing as a proactive intervention, similar to regular exercise, annual check-ups, or good oral hygiene, employers can help disrupt the idea that testing should only be utilized in a crisis, and create more positive associations. KEEPING TESTING AFFORDABLE AND ACCESSIBLE

advertisement

Some employers may be hesitant to invest in testing, but it’s important to remember that a failure to provide these resources can impact employee well-being and morale, as well as larger staffing issues. Recently, some staff at college campuses have publicly complained about a lack of testing infrastructure, which they say inhibits their ability to work safely or prepare for surges. Staffing issues—which have been impacting nearly every industry since 2020—are easier to cope with when employers can trace disease outbreaks and prepare accordingly. That’s why some industries still require weekly tests to ensure workplace safety. More industries can benefit from implementing similar requirements. Employers seeking to provide affordability and access should consider the following options: 1. Provide testing through benefits packages: Most U.S. health insurance companies currently cover the cost of Covid-19 and flu testing, but employers should prioritize companies that have committed to continuing coverage. Consider offering more holistic packages that include genomic testing and cancer screenings so employees can take full advantage of the latest developments in preventive medicine.

2. Contribute funds for testing to Health Savings Accounts (HSAs): Employers can consider making contributions to employees’ HSAs with the explicit goal of offsetting the cost of medical testing. Employers interested in this option should research testing-associated costs and provide information for employees on how to use HSAs to cover those costs. 3. Set up regular on-site testing days and health evaluations: It’s not uncommon for workplaces to host seasonal blood drives or flu shots; this model can be expanded to include more offerings. Consider offering a regular weekly on-site testing day, or an annual health evaluation that includes routine cancer screenings. 4. Partner with private testing companies to offer discounts: Employers that aren’t in a position to provide testing on-site or within a benefits package can consider partnering with private companies to provide discounts to employees. I run a company that provides telehealth access to specialists who can interpret genomic testing, and other companies provide at-home diagnostic testing for Covid-19. Partnerships can help make these offerings more affordable and incentivize participation.