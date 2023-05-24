In Apple’s new ad, Jane Lynch knows exactly what’s wrong with you

When we think about digital privacy, it’s usually with regard to our personal communications, our location, and our financial data. Most of us probably haven’t given much thought to the privacy surrounding our health data: the procedures we undergo that hospitals keep track of, the conditions we are treated and billed for, the medications we are prescribed, and even our our heart rate and daily steps.

Over the last year or so, that’s started to change, especially in America. After the repeal of Roe v Wade, digital privacy advocates to civil rights groups have been concerned about the detrimental effects on women who may have their health data used in prosecutions against them in states where abortion is now illegal. These concerns are so strong that in April, the White House proposed federal rules that would limit the powers of law enforcement and state officials to obtain a woman’s medical records if she crossed state lines to have an abortion.

Today, Apple is launching a new campaign to help spread awareness around the importance of health data privacy—for everyone. It kicks off with a television and online ad that’s typical Apple: well-shot, informative, and clever. It features patients in a waiting room who have their private health conditions revealed to all by an invisible narrator, voiced by comedian Jane Lynch. The only person whose personal health condition is safe? The iPhone user using Apple’s Health app, of course.

[Image: Apple]

For those not familiar with it, the Health app comes on every iPhone and can store nearly any kind of medical data that you choose to let it, from test results and medical history to your heart rate and menstrual period activity. The Health app also lets the user dole this data out to third-party health and fitness apps on their iPhone. The killer feature that Apple offers, if you are a privacy hawk, is that data stored in Apple’s Health app is end-to-end encrypted, so not even Apple can read it.