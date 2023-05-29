Gushers and Fruit Roll-Ups are making a comeback, and they’re bringing the ’90s with them

BY Zachary Petit3 minute read

For late Gen Xers and early millennials, the ’90s were the golden age of snacking. And as the backdrop for endless sleepovers and SNICK, three brands reigned supreme: Gushers, Fruit by the Foot, and Fruit Roll-Ups.

Today, most of those adult consumers can likely vividly recall the taste of those corn syrup salvos of sweet. And that’s powerful brand equity. Problem was, these General Mills’ colloquially dubbed “fruit brands” had lost their visual way as they grew up. [Images: Pearlfisher/General Mills] The most recent identities featured squished and warped logos with a gradient through the center for a bit of dimension—a dated and oddly homogenized approach for three brands that are not intended to be sister products. So General Mills called up the brand-design agency Pearlfisher. While VP and executive creative director Hamish Campbell hails from the U.K. and wasn’t intimately (if, at all) familiar with the trio of snacks, he got up to speed fast. [Image: Pearlfisher/General Mills] “I can’t even remember how many we must have eaten over the last 18 months,” he says. “I’m probably at least 50% Gusher now.”

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

As it turns out, each of the brands has a targeted—and different—age group. But they are united by a common element: the ’90s, the setting of their glory days. Campbell says an overall concept of self-expression drove the rebrand, which dovetailed with the era’s bright colors and graphic aesthetic. So while General Mills didn’t ask for a throwback vibe, it was a logical path for the team to arrive at. Elizabeth Eidshaug, Pearlfisher’s executive director of brand and business growth, says the end result was guided not by, say, marketing archetypes, but rather the team’s own experiences with the products as kids and the target audience today. [Image: Pearlfisher/General Mills] As Campbell notes, fashion and culture tend to mirror branding. So as soon as those baggy khakis reemerged, we might have known what the snacks stashed inside their cargo pockets would soon look like. That being said, Campbell acknowledges that brands can fall into nostalgic fads and quickly become dated—but, “If you get it right, it can re-tap into emotions,” he notes. “You look back to look forward.”

Pearlfisher’s first priority: making the brands relevant to their individual audiences. Fruit Roll-Ups are marketed toward middle schoolers, Fruit by the Foot to those in the thick of high school, and Gushers to “later teens.” So how do the new designs capture and reflect each demographic? [Image: Pearlfisher/General Mills] Pearlfisher worked on the three rebrands simultaneously, and Campbell says Gushers was the easiest. General Mills didn’t have any concrete design mandates, but Campbell and his team honored brand-equity elements that have stood the test of time (and the squint test on shelves), such as the Gushers box yellow background. They created a refined version of the classic “gushing” backdrop, but their biggest change came in the form of a new hand-lettered logo—in black, which was a drastic change for the brand. “It’s all about this bold expression and bursting out,” Campbell says, adding that a bespoke typeface rounds out the brand’s focus on individuality while allowing its personality and voice to be carried over to social media.

advertisement

For Fruit by the Foot, Campbell’s team was driven by the idea of stressed-out high schoolers unwinding—which the charming “F” quite literally does in the new logo. And for Fruit Roll-Ups, the team focused on the concept of a blank slate of creativity and playfulness, and retained the idea of the brand’s existing white background. But, as white packaging on a shelf can denote private label, Pearlfisher infused the background with pops of colorful imagery and eccentric icons while hinting at imagination. [Image: Pearlfisher/General Mills] “The idea of white and being a canvas for play was really important,” Campbell says. “It was just almost like a starting point for the consumer to go and carry on.” Still, why the ’90s, and why now?