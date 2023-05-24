Cirque du Soleil launches a metaverse game on Roblox

Cirque du Soleil has entertained crowds through live performances around the world for nearly 40 years. The celebrated circus company will soon be making its debut in a new type of venue: the metaverse .

On Wednesday, Cirque du Soleil and branded game development company Gamefam unveiled Cirque du Soleil Tycoon, a Roblox game that lets players build their own circuses influenced by “Cirque du Soleil ECHO,” a new show that opened in Montreal last month. Think Sim City, but with a carnival-esque twist.

“You should be thinking about Cirque du Soileil Tycoon as a digital twin of our show Echo,” says Nickole Tara, Cirque’s chief growth officer.

[Image: courtesy of Gamefam]

The game will blend costumes, performances, and behind-the-scenes elements adapted from Cirque du Soleil shows with interactive environments only possible in a video game world.