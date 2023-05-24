Cirque du Soleil launches a metaverse game on Roblox

Cirque du Soleil has entertained crowds through live performances around the world for nearly 40 years. The celebrated circus company will soon be making its debut in a new type of venue: the metaverse.
On Wednesday, Cirque du Soleil and branded game development company Gamefam unveiled Cirque du Soleil Tycoon, a Roblox game that lets players build their own circuses influenced by “Cirque du Soleil ECHO,” a new show that opened in Montreal last month. Think Sim City, but with a carnival-esque twist.
“You should be thinking about Cirque du Soileil Tycoon as a digital twin of our show Echo,” says Nickole Tara, Cirque’s chief growth officer.
The game will blend costumes, performances, and behind-the-scenes elements adapted from Cirque du Soleil shows with interactive environments only possible in a video game world.
“Thankfully with the Cirque brand we’ve been able to push the limits on realism and going over the top,” says Jay Sobel, lead game producer at Gamefam.
Cirque du Soleil is perhaps best known for its performances in Las Vegas, and like many other live entertainment companies it saw its business radically disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, at one point going from thousands of active employees to just a few dozen. After filing for bankruptcy in June 2020, the company emerged later that year under new leadership and soon made a push into the digital world.
Bolstered by a sizable following on TikTok and Instagram that it began promoting heavily in 2021 Cirque’s digital following is generally “more youthful” than its in-person audiences, Tara says, and the company hopes to continue to reach young audiences through Roblox, a platform traditionally popular with kids, teens, and young adults.