Our financial well-being is suffering as spending rises and incomes don’t rise fast enough

This week, the Federal Reserve released its “Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2022” report, which takes an in-depth look at the financial pictures of American adults and households. Unsurprisingly, the report shows that inflation has caused some significant financial issues across the board, which is likely the primary reason that “self-reported financial well-being fell sharply and was among the lowest observed since 2016.”

The report itself is composed of data taken from an October 2022 survey of more than 11,000 U.S. adults, which help paint a picture of the overall financial health of American households. Given that we’ve experienced inflation levels that haven’t been seen in nearly half a century, and interest rates rising at an unprecedented rate, it’s not entirely surprising that the average American is feeling squeezed.

Here are a few of the key takeaways from the report: