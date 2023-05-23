Anthropic pulls in another $450 million to build safe AI

The AI research company Anthropic has raised another $450 million to further its development of safe large language models , and to fuel a budding rivalry with generative AI market leader OpenAI.

The funding round is led by Spark Capital, with participation by Google, Salesforce Ventures, Sound Ventures, Zoom Ventures, and others.

Before the new round, Anthropic had raised $1 billion, according to Pitchbook (and $1.3 billion, according to Crunchbase). The company’s last funding round was a $300 million raise March 9, after which it was valued at $4.6 billion, per Pitchbook.

The company says the new money will support its work on

“helpful, harmless, and honest” AI systems. More specifically, it will fund Anthropic’s development of new products, further its safety research, pay for additional head count, and help the company support businesses using its large language models and assistants.