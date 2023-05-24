4 things managers need to know about their Gen Z employees

BY Dorie Clark and Alexis Redding4 minute read

Much has been written about Gen Z employees, who have been accused of everything from digital dependency to aggressive entitlement. The oldest members of Gen Z (those born in 1997) are just hitting their late 20s, and for the next decade, their slightly younger colleagues will be entering the workforce.

While the particularities of Gen Z, such as their “digital native” status, have gotten most of the attention, we believe a more fruitful lens is helping managers understand what’s always been true—and will always be true—of younger employees entering the workforce, based on established principles of developmental psychology. Drawing on our experience as an academic researcher on the development of young adults (Alexis) and a corporate consultant and keynote speaker (Dorie), we’ve identified four key principles we believe managers should know about their employees in their early-to-mid-twenties, who are at a distinctive cognitive developmental stage, rife with both opportunities and pitfalls. Leverage their neuroplasticity The brain’s prefrontal cortex, or seat of executive-functioning skills (such as problem solving and pursuing long-term goals) typically reaches peak maturity in our mid-twenties. While it’s absolutely true that people of any age can learn new skills, once the brain’s plasticity begins to solidify—around age 25—it’s harder to do so. For managers who’d like to help develop their younger employees, giving them new tasks and challenges (whether it’s learning a new programming language, letting them research a new initiative, or rotating them into an overseas assignment) is both beneficial to their professional growth and a win for the company, as they’re predisposed to pick up the new assignment quickly.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Harness their innovation potential The development of the prefrontal cortex has another benefit: the honing of our abstract thinking skills and the ability to envision multiple realities. That pairing enables us to step into our own as problem solvers, as we imagine possibilities, answers, and solutions that don’t yet exist. By embracing “grey areas” instead of just thinking in black and white (as is common in youth), we can imagine alternative ways of answering pressing problems and come up with creative solutions. In our mid-twenties, we also stop experiencing the intensity of the “imaginary audience,” which makes us especially attuned to what other people think about us (think: all of high school) and can be inhibiting. As the imaginary audience quiets down, we feel more willing to deviate from groupthink or even to stand out from the crowd by innovating and taking strategic risks. This pivot may allow twentysomethings to harness their creative potential and generate new or overlooked ideas that may have value in the workplace. Embrace their ethical insights Another change in one’s mid-to-late-twenties is the growth of moral reasoning skills and the development of one’s own moral compass, which can be used to both evaluate and guide decision-making and encourage the development of our sense of political purpose. Gen Z is especially attuned to issues of structural racism, gun violence, and climate change and has also shown steep increases in political activism and voter turnout. For companies that share those values (and want to stay on the same page with Gen Z consumers), their own employees’ perspectives may be a valuable guidepost.