Jamie Loftus has mastered the art of the messy deep dive

Incredibly, Jamie Loftus is not yet sick of hot dogs. It’s a good thing, too, since the most logical place for the author of Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs to have lunch before a show in Minneapolis is The Wienery, an old-fashioned hot dog joint right next to the venue where she’ll be performing tonight.

Loftus can’t seem to escape hot dogs, nor can they escape her. About 18 months earlier, deep into the process of writing Raw Dog, which is available today, the comedian and podcaster created a one-person comedy show using competitive hot dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut as a jumping-off point. The timing could have been better. Her deadline to file a first draft of her manuscript loomed, making the prospect of an entirely new project impractical.

But she had just gotten back into a stand-up groove after a summer spent touring America’s preeminent hot dog attractions, and she wanted to do more than just microdose performing in seven-minute increments. She was itching to create the latest link in her lengthy chain of big, weird, live comedy spectacles, and if a new show pertained to hot dogs in any way, developing it technically qualified as working on her book. She was also going through a big breakup at the time. The resulting show, Mrs. Joseph Chestnut, America USA, tapped into the wildest parts of Loftus’s brain, which had been on the brink of atrophy after writing reams of manuscript prose—and it exorcised some lingering ick from the breakup.

“I can only process my feelings through work and hot dogs,” she deadpans at The Wienery’s entrance, a red metal door with a sneaker-clad anthropomorphic hot dog carved into it.