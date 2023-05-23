Jamie Loftus has mastered the art of the messy deep dive

Incredibly, Jamie Loftus is not yet sick of hot dogs. It’s a good thing, too, since the most logical place for the author of Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs to have lunch before a show in Minneapolis is The Wienery, an old-fashioned hot dog joint right next to the venue where she’ll be performing tonight.
Loftus can’t seem to escape hot dogs, nor can they escape her. About 18 months earlier, deep into the process of writing Raw Dog, which is available today, the comedian and podcaster created a one-person comedy show using competitive hot dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut as a jumping-off point. The timing could have been better. Her deadline to file a first draft of her manuscript loomed, making the prospect of an entirely new project impractical.
But she had just gotten back into a stand-up groove after a summer spent touring America’s preeminent hot dog attractions, and she wanted to do more than just microdose performing in seven-minute increments. She was itching to create the latest link in her lengthy chain of big, weird, live comedy spectacles, and if a new show pertained to hot dogs in any way, developing it technically qualified as working on her book. She was also going through a big breakup at the time. The resulting show, Mrs. Joseph Chestnut, America USA, tapped into the wildest parts of Loftus’s brain, which had been on the brink of atrophy after writing reams of manuscript prose—and it exorcised some lingering ick from the breakup.
“I can only process my feelings through work and hot dogs,” she deadpans at The Wienery’s entrance, a red metal door with a sneaker-clad anthropomorphic hot dog carved into it.
This is, more or less, how the Jamie Loftus sausage gets made. She brings her whole self to a subject—her voice, her values, her trauma—and plunges in as deep as she possibly can, with an eye trained on the next subject. (By the time she reached the third draft of Raw Dog, Loftus had already gone on a research trip for her next limited-run podcast, Ghost Church.) She is a tireless explorer and an erudite, open-hearted tour guide, whose work over the past few years suggests no terrain is off-limits, and that a legion of dedicated fans will follow her anywhere.
“I love getting to see the world the way Jamie sees it,” says Sarah Marshall, host of revisionist cultural history podcast You’re Wrong About, which Loftus cohosted during its just-wrapped spring tour. “That’s such a gift.”
It Happened to Me
Although Loftus’s first love is stand-up and she initially made a name for herself with avant-garde one-person shows, she’s lately become known for a string of hit, limited-run podcasts. Other entries in this field can sometimes feel like audio presentation pilots for Hulu original series. (Indeed, both The Dropout and Welcome to Chippendale’s started as podcasts that were adapted into limited-run shows on Hulu.) Because of the potential rewards, it’s become a crowded space. But Loftus broke in and carved out a niche for herself almost by accident.