Business leaders have more tools than ever to analyze their challenges and build software solutions, thanks to data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI). Emerging technologies allow innovative companies to deploy these tools at scale and leverage AI and automation to enhance their businesses. Just how such companies accomplish this was the topic for a panel of experienced professionals during a recent virtual event sponsored by CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth-largest accounting firm in the United States, in collaboration with Fast Company. Here are three key takeaways from their discussion:

1. AI that assists with a specific business need is among the biggest opportunities for organizations.

According to Noel Hopkins, digital growth director at CLA, all the hype around AI means it’s easy to get caught up in technology for technology’s sake. “Targeted AI around specific activities is where the most opportunity lies for businesses,” he said. “Focus on the value that you’re trying to create or the challenge you’re trying to solve, and then figure out which technology could help. It may be that AI is the answer, but more routine data analytics might be able to solve that problem too.” As an example of highly targeted AI implementation to solve a specific business need, Hopkins pointed to the other panelist, Joseph Slater, CFO and COO of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. Slater noted that pandemic-fueled economic struggles left more people in need of food. At one Gleaners location that typically served 300 households, that figure quickly grew to 2,100.

“They used to be served by walking into the equivalent of a retail storefront, so our people would know them and their needs. They were allowed to shop for items that they wanted, check out, and leave,” he said. “Suddenly, we had to go to a no-touch form of distribution, where people are pulling up unannounced and we’re putting food items in somebody’s trunk or back seat.” When the team worried they were losing touch with the people they served, Gleaners had to find new ways to communicate with them, and AI provided an answer. Gleaners began using an AI-powered SMS service that allowed visitors to text a number to let the food bank know they had arrived. The system then automatically asked how many were in the household, all while sending the data back to the food bank workers so that they could prepare an appropriate share of goods.

The SMS service also allowed Gleaners to send users pointed questions, such as, “Did you know you might qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits you weren’t eligible for before?” Those who responded “no” could opt to learn more, while those who answered in the affirmative were referred to a Gleaners employee who later called them to review options for additional assistance. 2. Even organizations with no tech teams can build a digital culture.

As the operator of Indiana’s largest food pantry, Gleaners doesn’t have a chief technology officer or IT manager. Nevertheless, it has built a digital culture and leveraged AI. “Ownership is big for us,” Slater said. “We’ve pushed the ownership for technology and innovation to the people closest to the given business process or challenge.”

From donor management and finance to warehouse-order fulfillment and programming, the individual teams’ leaders are not only empowered but expected to explore related technology innovations. “If tech innovation is the responsibility of the tech department, there’s often resistance, because it’s thrown at people,” Slater continued. “But if innovation comes out of the business areas, then [it’s more likely to] stick because it’s [solving] a business problem. We really didn’t make any technology innovation at all until we changed it to business ownership—and now we’ve had rapid change in the past three to four years.” 3. AI’s automation of mundane tasks may help businesses attract and retain talent.

CLA is spending a lot of time working with clients in the accounting and finance fields, and Hopkins noted that this space, like many, is suffering from a talent shortage. Fewer students are studying accounting, and more professionals in this sector are choosing alternative paths.

“One of the reasons is that many accounting jobs require a lot of data analysis and manipulation, some of which is rather routine and not necessarily very exciting for students coming out of college,” he said. But if companies leverage AI to automate some of those mundane tasks like reviewing invoices, processing payments, and completing financial reporting, it allows young accountants to spend that time “doing what they really want to do, which is making informed decisions to help drive the business forward.” While many businesses view AI as something that removes opportunities from the workplace, Hopkins said others are actively using it to lure talented prospects. “I was talking to a business here in the Midwest just last week, and the CFO explained that when he’s recruiting new folks, he’s sure to tell them, ‘We’re using machine learning and AI to complete the routine tasks that none of you folks want to do on a day-to-day basis,’ ” Hopkins said. “It’s driving recruitment because it’s freeing those folks up to do more interesting, valuable work. Who wouldn’t want to do that?”