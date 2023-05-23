Western allies enter a new phase of competition against China for semiconductors

De-risking? Decoupling? Whatever you call it, one thing is increasingly clear: Western allies are determined to up their production of semiconductors to reduce their dependence on supply chains exposed to China.
In a joint communique issued during the G7 summit, which concluded over the weekend in Hiroshima, Japan, members pushed back against what they called China’s “economic coercion,” and affirmed the “importance of cooperation on export controls on critical and emerging technologies such as microelectronics.”
The statement from G7 members Japan, the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Canada, Italy, and the European Union (the latter of which is technically a “non-enumerated member”) continued: “We are not decoupling or turning inward. At the same time, we recognize that economic resilience requires de-risking and diversifying.”
The statement is striking, says Nick Reiners, a senior analyst on geotechnology at the Eurasia Group, for its degree of alignment on China. “Previously, even if China isn’t always mentioned explicitly, the EU has been very reluctant to talk about China,” he says.
A big contributing factor for Europeans has been China’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “That’s forced a reevaluation of the relationship,” Reiners says.
But more than any other G7 member, Japan has been making waves recently in the semiconductor sector. Days before the G7 summit, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with CEOs from leading chipmakers including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Samsung, Intel, and Micron before announcing a $3.6 billion deal for Micron to produce chips in Japan starting in 2025, with support from the Japanese government.
Last week IBM and Google also announced a $150 million investment in a quantum computing research partnership between the University of Chicago and the University of Tokyo, a deal pitched by Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan. “We have to count on our allies more for primary research,” Emanuel told reporters.