Western allies enter a new phase of competition against China for semiconductors

De-risking? Decoupling? Whatever you call it, one thing is increasingly clear: Western allies are determined to up their production of semiconductors to reduce their dependence on supply chains exposed to China .

In a joint communique issued during the G7 summit, which concluded over the weekend in Hiroshima, Japan, members pushed back against what they called China’s “economic coercion,” and affirmed the “importance of cooperation on export controls on critical and emerging technologies such as microelectronics.”

The statement from G7 members Japan, the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Canada, Italy, and the European Union (the latter of which is technically a “non-enumerated member”) continued: “We are not decoupling or turning inward. At the same time, we recognize that economic resilience requires de-risking and diversifying.”

The statement is striking, says Nick Reiners, a senior analyst on geotechnology at the Eurasia Group, for its degree of alignment on China. “Previously, even if China isn’t always mentioned explicitly, the EU has been very reluctant to talk about China,” he says.