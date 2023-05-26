BY Geri Johnson4 minute read

It’s no secret that people leave jobs when they feel underappreciated. I get it—who wants to stay where they’re viewed as replaceable or another line item on the budget? After experiencing that early in my career, I made it my priority to create a culture where team members feel valued, recognized, and celebrated for their individuality and contributions. People who feel appreciated work harder and stay longer. Recent data in Harvard Business Review highlighted the benefit of managers checking in more frequently. But a surprising number of companies are still relying on annual performance reviews to engage with team members and show them appreciation, which too often comes in the form of a cost-of-living pay increase. That one-size-fits-all approach does little to resonate with your team or create a sense of genuine investment. If they’re all getting the same reward, what’s the incentive to go above and beyond? Besides, money isn’t the primary motivator for every employee. For many, it’s just as important to feel supported, valued, and acknowledged.

When my friend began working for a prominent national company known for sending its employees quarterly boxes from the CEO, she was excited to receive her first one. Until she opened it. Instead of something fun, useful, or meaningful, she received a box of generic company-branded gear and a business-related self-help book. What a letdown! While the gesture was kind, it was self-serving and driven by the sender’s desires and motivators, not the receiver’s. To help your team feel appreciated, it’s key to focus on their needs. Organizations must understand their team members’ love languages and how to approach them meaningfully. Here are five strategies to consider. 1. TAILOR APPRECIATION TO THE INDIVIDUAL

At the start of each year, our executive team holds career conversations with each team member, where we ask about their career goals and new skills they’d like to explore. Beyond the tactics of the job, we ask what makes them feel valued and gives them a sense of belonging. The answers are sometimes surprising. This year, over 80% of our team members said they value praise, but not necessarily public praise. As much as they love our Friday gratitude thread on Teams, they appreciate hearing from their manager even more. Asking those questions can give you more insight into what resonates with each team member. 2. LEAN INTO LOVE LANGUAGES

If you haven’t read Gary Chapman’s best-selling book, The 5 Love Languages®, you’re missing out. The series was recently adapted for the workplace, with quizzes and tools to help identify and lean into your team’s love languages. In the office, that might mean providing verbal praise (words of affirmation) for handling a tough client situation, offering a half day of PTO (quality time) for a project well done, sending a gift card to a new restaurant (gifts), or giving a celebratory high-five or a hug to comfort during a time of need (appropriate physical touch). My personal favorite: taking something off a team member’s plate when they’re feeling overwhelmed (acts of service). 3. ASK THE HARD QUESTIONS

While finding out what your team likes about their job is important, consider asking what they don’t like. In those annual career conversations, we ask our team, “What would make you leave the agency?” While we can’t promise to alleviate all of their work-related stress, we can discuss ways to reduce the burden. For most of our team, losing remote work flexibility would be a deal breaker. So, we challenge them to hold themselves accountable by asking how they plan to take advantage of the flexibility. Maybe it’s taking a spin class at lunchtime or working an early morning to have the afternoon off for their child’s dance recital. If they say losing our free health insurance would make them leave, we counter with, “OK, make sure you get an annual checkup!” Whatever is meaningful to them, we want our team to take advantage of it and know we truly appreciate them. 4. LOOK BEYOND TOP-DOWN RECOGNITION

It’s always great to hear from your supervisor that you’ve done a great job. But hearing from your peers can be just as valuable. Supporting one another is key to fostering a positive, team-oriented environment. To complement our weekly all-team shoutouts, we also provide blank postcards and stamps they can send to one another to show appreciation or praise. While a simple gesture, it’s our responsibility as leaders to provide tools for the team to support and celebrate one another. And don’t forget to include leaders in your appreciation program! It can be lonely at the top—managers aren’t above needing praise, validation, or support. In fact, leading with vulnerability is a huge asset. It’s only human to want external validation, so make sure your recognition program is inclusive of all levels. 5. MAKE IT FUN AND SPONTANEOUS