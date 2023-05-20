Money isn’t real

When you think about it, the entire concept of money is pretty bizarre.

Governments produce paper bills and metal disks adorned with pictures of deceased leaders—and their citizens center their lives around the getting, keeping, and using of these objects.

What’s more, the paper and metal objects themselves are not even necessary these days, as our money is more likely to be numbers on a screen that we spend by clicking buttons or tapping cards.

It’s almost like the whole system is made up.