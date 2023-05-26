Work-life balance is out, work-life integration is in

BY Anna Greenwald4 minute read

I remember the first time I was asked how I achieve work-life balance. Balance conjures images of steadiness—standing confidently on a narrow bar or holding a yoga pose. None of these images feel anywhere close to the messy, chaotic (but often awesome) reality of being a professional, a mom, a partner, and an individual. Striving for balance often led to a feeling of failure, especially at the height of the pandemic when I was working at home with three kids. Over the course of 2020, I gave up on the idea of balance entirely and started to think in terms of “work-life integration.”

WHAT IS WORK-LIFE INTEGRATION? Work-life integration is a mindset shift that encourages transparency and calls for colleagues to trust each other to accomplish their goals and tasks, no matter when or how the work gets done. Here are a few guidelines that helped me shift from a work-life balance to a work-life integration mentality.

1. REDUCE THE PRESSURE TO BE PERFECT AND AIM FOR COMPROMISE Thinking in terms of integration removes the pressure implied by the term “balance.” Balance demands that we stay calm, always have a plan, and never admit that we feel stressed. Back in the days of balance, I would stress myself over trying to perform two tasks perfectly and simultaneously—which is impossible! I would worry about needing to join an 8 a.m. call when I knew I would be driving my kids to school. A shift in mindset to work-life integration now provides a framework to say I can join but will be five minutes late, or I can join on time but there may be interruptions due to school drop off.

Once we open this door and leave behind the idea of being perfect, we can talk openly about priorities in our lives and how we can work around any obstacles to be effective together. 2. ACKNOWLEDGE THAT SOME DAYS WILL BE IMBALANCED AND CAN STILL BE SUCCESSFUL When I was still pursuing balance, I had an intraday view of success. At the end of each day, I would consider whether I did enough as a parent and partner and leader and co-worker. Naturally, my reflection never left me feeling uplifted.

Integration has provided me with a longer-term view of success or failure. Instead of reflecting daily, I reflect over weeks or months. I consider whether I’ve been there for the important moments, whether I’m proud of how I showed up, and what I accomplished in my relationships with my kids, my partner, and my colleagues. Some days, I may be focused more on work than on my personal life. On other days, I may be fully present for family activities. Overall, integration allows me to have completely imbalanced days and still feel like I’ve been successful. 3. ALLOW FAMILY TO BE WOVEN INTO THE WORKPLACE, WHICH IS A REVELATION FOR CAREGIVERS

This sounds very tactical, but many caregivers feel pressure—both real and perceived—to minimize the caregiving aspects of their lives while at work. We’ve been told implicitly and explicitly that our caregiving duties, including maternity leave or simply taking time to be a parent, will be held against us and deter our career aspirations. Through the points above, I’ve tried to stay gender-neutral, but I believe it’s important to note that data shows that primary caregiver responsibilities more often fall to women (65% according to Family Caregiver Alliance), and women tend to see related adverse outcomes in career and pay. As leaders, it is our duty to intentionally abolish these outdated ways of thinking. To create work-life integration and environments that allow for it, we must welcome children appearing on Zoom calls and be encouraging when parents say they are taking a long lunch to visit their child at school. These ways of working are not only good for parents but are great for companies because they ensure employees are engaged and feel valued.

THE CAVEATS I would like to note that there are at least two important caveats when it comes to work-life integration. First, integration is a concept of privilege and won’t work for everyone. Many people work multiple jobs where neither balance nor integration is possible. There may also be situations when, due to circumstance or preference, a hard line is preferable between personal and professional responsibilities.