The powerful synergy of design and entrepreneurship

BY Nicolas Susco2 minute read

The importance of design is often underestimated by first-time founders. Their primary focus tends to be on bringing their product to life, and they may not realize the impact design can have on the success of their business. This attitude is particularly prevalent in startups operating on a tight budget, that tend to handle their design needs internally and may hire junior designers at the cheapest possible rates. However, a poorly planned brand or user experience can make or break a startup’s chances of receiving funding in the early stages.

Branding is the cornerstone of any business, and startups looking to secure funding need to prioritize design from the very beginning. There are several reasons for this. DESIGN PLAYS A SIGNIFICANT ROLE IN USER EXPERIENCE While some founders view design as a superficial commodity, good design can add incredible value to a product. Suppose two apps perform the same function equally well. In that case, customers are more likely to choose the one with better design. Design isn’t just cosmetic—good design can bring in new customers, while bad design can actively drive them away. If a startup has a low-quality design, it signals to customers and investors that the company doesn’t care much about their products or brand.

DESIGN CAN HIDE FLAWS AND BUY TIME Suppose a startup needs clients and investors but doesn’t have a finished product. In that case, a well-designed initial version can still make a positive impression. Good design won’t replace functionality, but it can hide some of the flaws or missing pieces while the startup is still working. DESIGN HELPS COMMUNICATE VALUE

A startup can effectively communicate their value to investors through design. Humans are visual beings, and investors understand concepts better when they have a visual in front of them. A great deck, beautiful website, or professional video can help explain a startup’s idea better than a thousand words. Design can convey a company’s values, make them appear refined or unique, and create emotional responses in the viewer. DESIGN IS THE FOUNDATION OF ANY BRAND Lastly, small details in design are the basis of a startup’s entire image. Each detail adds up, and the sum of all parts creates the brand. Every little step a startup takes will leave a mark on the customer. Good design ensures that a startup will be leaving the right mark and securing the right funding.