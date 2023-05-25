BY Goran Paun4 minute read

One might be tempted to think that keyword optimization has lost its relevance with the advent of new technologies and search algorithms. However, keyword optimization remains a crucial aspect of SEO. Keywords serve as the bridge between users’ search queries and the content on a website.

At our digital design agency, keyword optimization is a critical step in content curation and messaging. Oftentimes, industry leaders look into brand refreshes on a visual level for their websites or digital product. Although a visual refresh is a great way to level up your brand, content messaging should also be optimized. Therefore, keyword optimization shouldn’t be overlooked. STABILIZING SEO BEGINS WITH KEYWORD AUDITS Understanding your users and what they are looking for offers a clear perspective on what your brand’s website should fulfill. Through intentional and purposefully curated phrases and word selection, analyzing your current state of keywords should be the starting line before revamping your website’s messaging. A keyword audit involves analyzing your current words, identifying opportunities for improvement, and adjusting your strategy accordingly.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Start by gathering all the keywords that are currently being used on your website. You can find these by looking at your website content, metadata, and other on-page elements. Further evaluating content significance can ensure your content is relevant for the keywords you are targeting while also filling in chasms in potential places to incorporate keywords. The more opportunities to optimize your website’s content, the stronger your SEO ranking can be. Internally evaluating what you wish your audience to attain from your website is great when conducting your site’s keyword audit. Our digital design agency conducts these types of audits by listing all the areas in which keywords appear and addressing where they can be more rounded out and specific, where they seldom appear, and where to disperse them more. Blog posts are also a great door to include keyword optimization with relevant topics to tie in keywords that could help boost SEO.

UNDERSTANDING THE ESSENTIAL PILLARS OF A KEYWORD Relevance, authority, and volume are the three fundamental pillars to consider when strengthening your site’s keywords. To understand these three pillars, let’s break down this approach. Through relevance, you can understand how popular a particular keyword or phrase is when placed in search engines. Say for example, a user is searching for an auto-repair shop—chances are the output in searches will be plentiful, thus you should ensure the keywords you select don’t become muddled in the black hole of information out there. Adding in the location of said auto-repair shop into your keyword phrasing can help with relevance.

Authority refers to the credibility of a website in the eyes of search engines and users. Authority is critical for search engines to consider when ranking websites in search results, as they aim to provide users with the most reliable and valuable content. Lastly, volume is the average number of monthly searches for a specific keyword or search query on search engines like Google. Keyword search volume is a metric used by digital marketers to evaluate the popularity and demand for a particular keyword or topic. A high search volume indicates many users are searching for information related to that keyword, suggesting a potential opportunity to drive organic traffic to your website. With this keyword, elements fleshed out conducting keyword optimization can be developed utilizing keyword tools to analyze words relevant to your industry. CONDUCT KEYWORD RESEARCH WITH OPTIMIZATION TOOLS

advertisement

With the plethora of keyword optimization tools and plugins available, fully evaluating your keyword impacts can be quite beginner friendly. Tools such as SEMrush that allow you to utilize features that help with keyword planning that rank high in your particular webpage help reduce endless digging and evaluation of words. Another great tool for SEO and keyword evaluation is Yoast SEO, which allows for immediate feedback on your selected keyword strength. We often recommend industry leaders implement Yoast SEO into their WordPress backend to help keep their keyword strength constantly improving with every new page or post that is added to their website. It can be a tedious process to ensure your keywords are intact. Plug-ins like Yoast will do the hard work for you by notifying the user that the word appears too often, which can also hurt your SEO, thus, keeping every page on the right track. CONSISTENCY ACROSS CHANNELS

To truly select keywords with the intention of strong SEO, a best practice goes back to the basics: consistency. When your keywords are present across channels, platforms—such as social media captions—or digital marketing initiatives, it can further reinforce your brand, making it easier for your target audience to recognize your brand, regardless of the channel they encounter you on. Additionally, utilizing the same keywords across multiple platforms means you increase the chances of being found by your target audience. Thus, when curating your marketing initiatives and social posts, consider all the keyword relevance that you also may find on your website. DON’T NEGLECT THE OVERALL CONVERSION GOAL