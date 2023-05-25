Why leaders need to evolve alongside generative AI

BY Kelsey Behringer4 minute read

Reactions to transformative, disruptive technologies always brew a bit of a spectrum. On one end you have the “all gas, no brakes” early adopters who want to drop everything they’ve been doing and only use the “new thing.” On the other end of that spectrum, you have folks who end up backpedaling any previously adopted innovation in opposition to the “new thing.” Right now, the “new thing” is generative AI, as technologies like ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion approach more practical applications. And the debate around generative AI is most vigorously being held in education. On one side, you have instructors ditching every writing assignment and only having students use ChatGPT for assignments. On the other end, you have instructors moving back to blue book exams and requiring oral assignments in lieu of a typed essay.

My plea? Let’s meet in the middle. Leaders should be careful to watch and support education right now. At the end of the day, the students sitting in K-12 and college classrooms are going to be future CPAs, lawyers, writers, and teachers. If you are parenting a child, you have skin in the game. If you use professional services, you have skin in the game. When it comes to education, we all have skin in the game. If institutions, administrators, and educators move too slowly in reaction to ChatGPT, there will be a cost. On the contrary, if we overreact, we may leave behind critical pieces of what makes us who we are.

THE COST OF CATCHING UP Technological literacy is a skill, and has been for quite some time. Having extensively used STEM software in high school, I found myself breezing through my STEM classes when I arrived at college in 2009. I was able to pick up new programs in an instant, avoiding additional office hours and generally performing much better on lab reports in comparison to my peers. I wasn’t special, I just had a more advantageous high school experience. I believe using generative AI well will be yet another skill students and employees will need to develop. Every time I see a headline with the phrase “banned ChatGPT,” I feel a knot in my stomach, because I know at a different high school down the street, hundreds of students are actually using generative AI as a part of their curriculum.

A slow reaction to equip our students to responsibly, ethically, and effectively use generative AI could create an even wider gap between the “haves” and the “have-nots.” Some students will claw to get to the next step in their journey, whether that’s a job or school, only to be less effective and efficient than their peers because they aren’t using generative AI as a powerful tool. Those students were never taught how to use generative AI as a writing tutor in their English comp class. But the students who attended the high school that moved quickly and taught students about generative AI? They’ll be highly effective in their courses and careers, using ChatGPT as an executive assistant and researcher. They’ll be confident, efficient, and miles ahead of their peers whose teachers used oral exams and blue books. THE COST OF SPRINTING I’ve seen a few instructors react with sentiments like, “All of my assignments are going to start with a ChatGPT exercise.” In theory, that is fun and could work! In reality, there are a few sticky issues.

First and foremost, ChatGPT is not reliably free. To get consistent access, you need to pay for it. Some students may not have the same access. More importantly, students still need to master the fundamentals to be effective users of generative AI. As we have all seen, generative AI has flaws. It can be confidently incorrect, boring, and generate false or inappropriate citations. Students need to master fundamental skills like editing, questioning, researching, and verifying claims before they can use generative AI exceptionally well. Beyond that, let’s think of the implications of students, employees, and all humans only ever using generative AI to create text.

I journal every day. I also write weekly memos to my team to process the week, share important news, and celebrate our progress as a team. The purpose of that weekly memo is 90% internal communication and 10% a selfish exercise for me in reflection and gratitude. Writing isn’t just for assessment. It isn’t just a tedious task that “has to get done.” For many of us, writing is expression, art, therapy, and a gift. As we push to implement generative AI to avoid falling behind, let’s be sure that we don’t go so fast that we leapfrog opportunities to help students discover a passion for writing, and most importantly, their unique voice.

MEETING IN THE MIDDLE Generative AI options like ChatGPT are tools. Tools can be used to increase productivity and performance. They can also be misused for nefarious purposes or introduce inefficiencies due to misuse. The first step in responsibly embracing generative AI should be to teach students and even employees about the ethical and strategic use of generative AI.

This can include using ChatGPT to teach students how to ask better questions, focus on high-quality editing, and verify claims. These are all critical for digital literacy in the 21st century, but even more so as these AI tools become more ubiquitous and a part of our future work. As an educator, parent, and /or employer, ask yourself:“When would it be appropriate for my students and employees to actually use generative AI? In this course or in their lives?” Whatever the answer is, let’s teach the answer to that question. Even if you’re not an educator, you should not be sitting on the sidelines watching the generative AI conversation being had around you—hop in. There are Reddit subs, Twitter spaces, and podcasts that all explore the possibilities of utilizing generative AI to make our lives easier. And I’d highly recommend a daily journal session if you don’t already have one.