BY Leigh Dow4 minute read

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies are changing the way marketers approach marketing. From copywriting to ad targeting, AI is being used to automate and optimize many aspects of marketing, enabling us to deliver more personalized experiences to customers. Here are a few ways marketing professionals, myself included, are using AI to improve marketing strategies and stay ahead of the competition.

COPYWRITING One of the most time-consuming tasks in marketing is writing copy. We are in the content creation business, and have to create copy for everything from social media posts to email campaigns. All of that copy needs to be compelling and resonate with the target audience. With AI-powered copywriting tools, we can automate pieces of the copywriting process and create high-quality content in a fraction of the time. One example of an AI-powered copywriting tool is Copy.ai, which uses machine learning to generate marketing copy. Users can input information about their brand, product, or service, and Copy.ai will generate a range of copy options that can be edited and customized to fit the specific needs of the business. This allows businesses to create high-quality copy quickly and efficiently, freeing up time for other important marketing tasks. Personally, I don’t find Copy.ai to be a great long-form copywriting tool, but I use it frequently to help develop better post titles, give me more ideas for flexing the tone, and generate multiple forms of cohesive copy across an omnichannel campaign.

I find AI is very good for creating a working draft or outline for all forms of content, but I always go back and edit to put more personality into the copy. I’m also working on learning prompt engineering tricks to get better copy output from AI tools. IMAGE AND VIDEO CREATION Creating high-quality images and videos is essential for any marketing campaign. However, it can be time-consuming and expensive to produce high-quality visual content. With AI-powered image and video creation tools, we can automate the image creation process and produce high-quality visuals at a fraction of the cost. I like to use AI in places I would normally use stock assets.

One example of an AI-powered image creation tool is Canva. Canva uses machine learning to generate templates and design options based on the user’s input. Users can input information about their brand, product, or service, and Canva will generate a range of design options that can be customized to fit the specific needs of the business. This allows us to create high-quality images quickly and efficiently, without the need for expensive design resources. Similarly, AI-powered video creation tools such as Lumen5 and Magisto use machine learning to automate the video creation process. These tools can automatically generate videos using pre-made templates and user input, allowing businesses to produce high-quality videos quickly and efficiently. I’ve used all three to create social media images and video without burning through a big chunk of the marketing budget. I’ve also used a variety of AI tools to make disparate images like team headshots—taken at different times, with different equipment and backgrounds—more cohesive in style and color. In the process I’ve learned that AI really struggles with hands—and when I say struggle, I mean it cuts off fingers, add fingers, and turns hands into claws. This may be because hands have very complicated geometry, and there is no universal collection of lines and shapes AI can use to identify a hand.

AD TARGETING Targeted advertising is an essential part of any marketing strategy. Businesses need to ensure that their ads are reaching the right people at the right time, and personalization is the best way to drive conversions. With AI-powered ad targeting tools, we can automate the process of ad targeting and optimize campaigns for better results. One example of an AI-powered ad targeting tool is Facebook Ads. Facebook Ads uses machine learning algorithms to analyze user data and deliver ads to the people most likely to engage with them. This allows us to optimize ad campaigns for better performance and reduce wasted ad spend. I also use ChatGPT and SEMRush to analyze competitor ads, and create ad copy and email sequences that convert.

PERSONALIZATION AND SEGMENTATION Personalization and segmentation are key components of effective marketing. We need to tailor messaging and offers to different segments of the target audience to increase engagement and conversions. With AI-powered personalization and segmentation tools, we can automate the process of segmentation and create personalized experiences for each customer. One example of an AI-powered personalization tool is Dynamic Yield. Dynamic Yield uses machine learning to analyze user behavior and deliver personalized experiences in real time. Using tools like this, we can create personalized content and offers based on a user’s behavior and preferences, increasing engagement and conversions.