Ask the average business leader about design, and they will probably tell you they love great design. Yet, if you ask them if their business has a chief design officer, the answer is likely no. Likewise, if you ask them if they are willing to spend more on design than market research, the answer will also likely be no.

In my experience, business leaders’ reluctance to consistently recognize design as an integral part of research and development isn’t just an oversight—it’s also something that can negatively impact the value of their intellectual property, their production costs, and their profitability. DESIGN CAN TRANSFORM YOUR BUSINESS Design is about cultural relevance. If you understand the market’s culture, then you understand your market. Unfortunately, all too often, culture experts (i.e., designers) aren’t consulted until a product is already far along in development. I suspect this largely reflects the fact that non-designers often assume a color or texture choice is just about making a product look or feel better. In reality, these choices play an integral role in guiding consumer understanding and trust of new products, and in turn, the quick and effortless adoption of products, even those that are entirely new and unfamiliar.

Below are the six principles of design every business leader should understand to help protect their existing assets and grow their business. 1. DESIGN IS A VEHICLE TO ACHIEVE BUSINESS OBJECTIVES Despite the widespread assumption that design is nothing more than packaging, in reality, design is a powerful vehicle for ensuring one’s business objectives are realized. Design helps translate concepts for end users. Without it, no matter how innovative or urgent a solution may be, it risks non-adoption. The very best designers are able to do this by bringing two unique and essential competencies to the table.

First, they can help a company more strategically position itself for the market by helping identify new and surprising market opportunities. Second, they can pinpoint how to manufacture solutions in a way that not only optimizes cost, but also does so with an eye to cultural relevance and sustainability. Designers can help businesses identify opportunities they didn’t even realize existed and execute these ideas in a way that deeply resonates with potential markets and their core values. 2. DESIGN CAN REDUCE THE TIME AND MONEY SPENT ON MARKETING Many businesses invest far more money in marketing than design. In reality, design can radically reduce and even eliminate the time and money typically spent on marketing. However, to put design to work for your business, you should be willing to invest in it, ideally by establishing a chief design officer position and continuing to bring in external design experts on a project basis. While this may seem like a large investment, in my experience, the decision pays back. After all, an upfront investment in design means you likely won’t need to engage in time-consuming and costly market research once you’re ready to bring a solution to market because the solution will already be market-ready.

In a sense, designers are end users’ ambassadors insofar as they represent consumers’ desires at the front end of the development cycle rather than the back end. The payback can also be significant. After all, if you are fortunate to have your market love your product or solution from the onset, you’ll experience runaway adoption, and positive reviews will flood in. By contrast, if the product doesn’t meet consumer expectations, no matter how much you spend on marketing, you’ll never generate sufficient market enthusiasm. 3. DESIGN HELPS MEET USERS EMPATHETICALLY All too often, scientists and engineers design solutions that only hold the potential to appeal to peers in the lab. Designers, who are trained to see things from different perspectives and anticipate and eliminate potential points of friction, can help bridge adoption gaps. Business leaders and investors who understand the work of designers and leverage it are less likely to invest in products that will never be taken up. Instead, they invest in building products that are more likely to be widely adopted across different demographics over time.

4. DESIGN CAN HELP YOU DISCOVER NEW AND SURPRISING OPPORTUNITIES Design may also surprise you in the best ways possible. Imagine working on a solution that you assumed would cost consumers upwards of $400 per unit and then discovering it can be manufactured for just $10. While this may sound impossible, I recently led a project where we achieved this precise goal, and for a good reason. As a software-based service, the service in question requires a high rate of adoption to generate the data needed to support its development. Leveraging science-based design to lower the barrier wasn’t just good for our consumers in this case, but it was also a critical step in the service’s research and development. 5. BUSINESS LEADERS DON’T NEED TO BE FLUENT IN DESIGN TO LEVERAGE IT

Just as business leaders don’t need to be computer scientists or engineers to leverage the benefits of these fields, you don’t need to be a designer. You should, however, understand the value of science-based design and, most importantly, where design belongs in the research and development cycle. 5. THERE IS A HIGH COST ASSOCIATED WITH IGNORING DESIGN Although the case for embracing design is rather obvious, a 2018 McKinsey study found that over 40 percent of companies don’t consider end users during the development stage. By contrast, when business leaders do invest in design, the payback can be significant. According to McKinsey, companies that scored in the top quartile on their design index increased revenues and total returns to shareholders much faster than counterparts that scored in the bottom three quartiles. Notably, this held true whether they were focused on the production of physical goods, digital products, services, or a combination.