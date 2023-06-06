Fast company logo
The language you use and the stories you tell yourself may be sabotaging your self-confidence.

These 4 habits are killing your confidence

[Source illustration: simplehappyart/Getty Images]

BY Stephanie Vozza3 minute read

Self-confidence can be elusive. Even the most successful people experience imposter syndrome, telling themselves they’re not good enough and it’s only a matter of time before everyone else knows that, too. While it’s normal to feel a rush of nerves or even self-doubt when you’re in a new situation, some of your daily habits may be adding fuel to the fire, says Selena Rezvani, author of Quick Confidence: Be Authentic, Create Connections and Make Bold Bets On Yourself

“Playing it safe or underselling your value hurts your confidence,” she says. “It’s possible to speak and act with greater boldness and not let doubts do all the talking for you.”

Rezvani says you need to ditch these four habits that undermine your efforts to become a more confident version of yourself:

Using low-status language

What you say and how you say it matters. Rezvani says using “low-status” language can hinder your confidence, and it shows up in a few different ways.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Stephanie Vozza is a freelance writer who covers productivity, careers, and leadership. She's written for Fast Company since 2014 and has penned nearly 1,000 articles for the site’s Work Life vertical More

