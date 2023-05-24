BY Kristi Melani4 minute read

I’ve had some pretty bad experiences with online brands—like the time I looked at my bank statement and saw a charge for over $1,000 for a service I’d never used.

It turned out my young son had spent the money on in-app purchases for his then-favorite game. Keep in mind that this is a game designed for very young kids. And at no time did I get an alert from the app that these purchases were being made. I felt like the app, which is owned by an A-list brand, was taking advantage of children. So what did I do about it? I told the world. I gave a keynote speech to thousands of people using this as a prime example of how online brands can quickly destroy trust with their customers. I also posted about the experience on Facebook to my 3,000 friends. I even gave a presentation at my local PTA meeting, warning other parents about this particular app.

The incident demonstrates the importance of trust in the online world. Like all companies, online brands have a certain degree of responsibility to protect their customers. Indeed, according to the 2023 Telesign Trust Index, 94% of consumers agree that companies are responsible for protecting the digital privacy of their users. When they break that trust, they not only impact the lives of customers, but they also risk damaging their own business—especially these days, when news spreads so quickly on social media. In fact, the Telesign Trust Index found that “44% of data breach victims are reported to have told friends and family not to associate with the brand,” and 30%, like me, posted about the fraud incident on social media, further building a negative perception of the brand. Here are three steps you can take to build and keep trust in your brand. In doing so, you can create customer confidence in your product or service and ensure the strength of your business long term.

1. LEARN THE IMPORTANCE OF “POSITIVE FRICTION” I’m like most people. When I’m truly upset, I’ll tell everybody about it. But on the flip side, I also tell everybody when I have an amazing experience. For instance, I recently wrote a large check for some landscaping work at my house. I was in a hurry and I accidentally tore the check from the middle of my checkbook, which meant it was out of sequence with the last check I’d written. My bank noticed the discrepancy and contacted me to verify that it was actually me who wrote the check. This was an extra step but a real service on the part of the bank—and I told people about it. My bank was looking out for me and protecting me from potential fraud. This example shows that not all friction is bad. Indeed, the right amount of friction can enhance the customer experience. Customers expect it because they understand that it serves a purpose, such as protecting against online fraud. This is known as “positive friction”—friction that adds an extra layer of defense against scammers. It gives customers trust in the brand and establishes a positive bond.

2. BUILD CONFIDENCE IN YOUR BRAND THROUGH YOUR WEBSITE Personally, I prefer not to go to physical stores; I purchase all that I can online, from linens to light bulbs. I tend to look at the ads I see on the internet and I like to support smaller merchants that don’t have the same visibility as Amazon or Zappos. But I won’t make a purchase if the merchant looks suspicious—if, say, the website looks less than polished. It would be a big help—for me and those merchants—if there were a certification badge that would assure all users of a website’s legitimacy and commitment to data security. This would tell everyone that the sites with a badge prioritize digital privacy and have earned consumer trust through transparent policies and certifications. In fact, going forward, I think this sort of trust certification will be crucial for online brands.

Although it takes years to build a brand, it takes just moments to destroy it. Marketers should never say or do anything that could damage the trust people have in their brand. For instance, marketers might be tempted to remove negative customer reviews or comments from their sites. But filtering comments from your customers is just another way to erode trust. Plus, if someone has something negative to say about your brand, they’ll find a way to say it on a host of other platforms. As a CMO, I’m also painfully aware that seemingly innocuous issues with a website can have a significant impact on overall brand reputation. I’ve been in situations in the past where we had to tighten fraud-detection measures on our website and ended up blocking legitimate customers from making purchases. This led to a high volume of customer service calls and dissatisfaction among customers. So it’s crucial to strike the right balance between security and usability on your website. 3. REMEMBER THAT TRUST IS A JOURNEY, NOT A DESTINATION