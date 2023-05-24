BY Anthony Smith4 minute read

The best work environment is one that your employees want to be in—one in which they will thrive. For some companies, that translates to a high-rise office building with daily, in-person interaction. For other companies, it’s a hybrid mix of in-person and virtual. In 2020, our team had a different vision, sparked in part by COVID protections, but also by the evolving needs of our employees. We decided to move out of our headquarters in San Francisco and our satellite office in Denver and transition to a fully remote work model. In asking our employees to make this switch, they were given the option to move anywhere in the U.S. or Canada and retain their same salary. While many stayed put, we soon saw our team members venturing to places like Texas, Arizona, Washington, Georgia, Calgary, and Vancouver. Even a few of our Bay Area employees made small moves—venturing further away from the city since a daily commute was off the table. Since making this transition, a few things have happened: We have had our best quarters to date, our employee net promoter score is at an all-time high, and customer adoption of our platforms has increased by 63% year-over-year.

That said, it hasn’t been an entirely smooth ride. Not being in a shared physical space has brought its own set of challenges. We’ve had to implement new tactics to foster employee engagement, rethink our recruitment strategy, and fully harness the power of digital tools, such as CRM, to stay aligned while working from different parts of the continent. Here are six tactics we can accredit with our success since going fully remote: 1. MINIMAL NUMBER OF SOFTWARE TOOLS

There are so many digital platforms and software tools for companies to choose from, which is overwhelming, to say the least. Last year, the average number of SaaS apps used per organization was 80! It seems as though companies continue to add SaaS apps with no strategy in place. I can confidently say that the digital software tools we use are in fact being used. In addition, all of them are modern systems that easily integrate; we don’t have any one-offs that are a waste of time or money. We are very selective when it comes to choosing our digital and software tools. A lot of strategy and testing goes into each decision, and this will never change. 2. HEIGHTENED FOCUS ON EMPLOYEE WELLNESS

Mental health is an area that we have put a huge emphasis on since going remote. Isolation and loneliness can be a byproduct of a remote workforce, and we feel compelled as an organization to stave it off. We have tested out a wide variety of activities for our employees, including a mental health speaker series, monthly virtual guided meditation, desk stretching exercise sessions, and more. Our internal newsletter highlights personal employee news, such as favorite hobbies and recipes. And to help everyone stay physically active, we have offered extras like a complimentary Peloton subscription. Mental health can mean different things to different people, which is why we strive to appeal to our employees’ varying preferences. 3. WORK HOURS REVOLVE AROUND CUSTOMERS

Rather than focus on a typical 8-hour workday, which can be challenging to implement with employees who work across different time zones, we ask that our team is available when our customers need us. After all, autonomy and personal responsibility for meeting and exceeding goals are far more important than punching the time clock. In this vein, you’ll find employees staffing our chatbot across multiple time zones—and folks working early or late hours to align with customers’ needs. 4. EFFECTIVE USE OF THE SOFTWARE STACK When you have remote employees, everyone—including leadership—must be held accountable for knowing the ins and outs of your software tools in order to make the most of them. Not mandating this from your leadership team can pretty much ensure they fall short. On the flip side, our younger workers—the “digital natives”—have found that they need to prioritize communicating beyond electronics. Making a video call versus an email, Slack message, or text is invaluable for our customer (and employee) relationships.

5. DIVERSE TALENT RECRUITMENT One of the biggest advantages that came out of the decision to go fully remote was that it opened up an endless talent pool of job candidates; any previous hiring restrictions we had due to our San Francisco and Denver locations were suddenly off the table. This has helped us not only recruit the best of the best, but we’ve also noticed a trickle-down effect on our customer relationships. Since the transition, employees we’ve hired have strengthened existing customer relationships or brought in new ones and, in other instances, have contributed fresh perspectives and ideas. 6. IN-PERSON CONNECTIONS