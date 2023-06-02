How to put sustainability goals into practice, from the grassroots up

BY FastCo Works and Bill Van Parys5 minute read

By 2050 there will likely be an additional two billion mouths to feed on the planet. According to Jason Weller, global chief sustainability officer for JBS Foods, that will necessitate the production of “as many calories over the next 30 years as was produced over the preceding 10,000 years.” Weller recognizes the substantial challenges his industry must face to address this—particularly as it relates to climate change, what he calls “the single most challenging proposition for humanity.”

Scaling such a massive output requires addressing the existential dilemma of protecting the productivity, health, and vitality of soil, ecosystems, biomes, rivers, and groundwater systems—all while increasing food production to meet this growing need. Our changing climate further exposes supply chain risks and disruptions due to extreme weather, such as hurricanes or droughts. Top it off with the need to maintain affordability, given the estimated 800 million humans who are already food insecure, and you begin to understand why Weller loses sleep at night. Luckily, his career has prepared him to tackle this complex task. Weller once led the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service before building the sustainability business at dairy co-op Land O’Lakes. There, he honed his expertise in regenerative agriculture and conservation farming practices. He also advised companies throughout the food supply chain on how to quantify the impacts of practice changes on carbon removals and greenhouse gas reductions. Sustainability…all starts on the local farm.” Jason Weller, JBS Foods The latter experience was crucial in attracting Weller to JBS, one of the largest food companies in the world. JBS operates in 20 countries and partners with hundreds of thousands of farmers in its supply chain. The company is aggressively setting hard, science-based, measurable sustainability targets from the top down, noteworthy in an industry often challenged by greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water usage, and energy consumption. Yet Weller also understands that sustainability goals cannot simply be dictated by a C-suite mandate; success must also grow from the ground up, requiring investment in suppliers and their rural communities while catalyzing them as stakeholders. This is where local initiatives are providing an equally powerful lever of innovation. “Sustainability ultimately means feeding safe, nutritious, affordable food to millions of families while also assuring the long-term productivity of our supply chain,” Weller says. “And to do so in a way where we intentionally invest in community welfare and community impact. This truly is a locally led approach where you have experts who are passionate, who are very smart, and are empowered to make a difference. It all starts on the local farm.” A COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT JBS is the first global meat and poultry company to pledge to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2040 and has charted a roadmap that plots out interim emission-reduction targets. To ensure transparency, JBS provides public updates in its annual sustainability report. But Weller underscores that the company’s efforts and investments are part of a symbiosis amongst the public sector, the university system, local nonprofit organizations, supply chain partners, and conservation and environmental groups “to collaboratively invest together to make a measurable impact.”

To achieve that, JBS Foods USA recently issued a novel, billion-dollar sustainability-linked bond to cover incremental capital expenditures during the next decade in emission-reduction projects at its facilities. Programs in the works include using biodigesters to responsibly cut waste, finding ways to capture and reuse methane as an energy source (or selling it into the energy grid), adding solar-energy farms for regenerative power, and AI-monitoring systems that allow engineers to track and identify organic waste and electrical waste in real time. Since the great majority of GHG emissions occurs within the “upstream supply chain,” (i.e., on the farm), JBS has also established a $100 million research-and-development fund to strengthen and scale regenerative farming practices, including carbon sequestration and on-farm emission mitigation technologies. This is where sustainability innovation gains traction at the local level. “We’re really trying to work with partners, cattle producers, and other livestock producers to leverage external expertise, to catalyze and bring to market new innovations,” Weller says, adding that the next step is to “quantify that impact in a way that is transparent, science based, and meets expectations of standard-setting bodies. And that is vastly bigger than JBS.” SUPPLY CHAIN TRANSPARENCY Weller notes that getting a local farmer to buy into global practice change for the sake of the “wonkery of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and scopes and greenhouse gas” is a tough sell. “It’s not solving their challenges,” he says. “They’re there to run a business, produce food, sustain their family, make a living.” Yet, because they make a living by working with natural resources, he continues, “they understand the need for stewardship and responsible production.” And this is where reciprocal economics—fiscal and social—helps intertwine the three elements of ESG.

Weller emphasizes the importance of earning the farmers’ trust by approaching them as a partner. If knowledge sharing and responsible crop inputs can lead to operational efficiencies and soil productivity improvements that provide year-over-year profitability, farmers will be more willing to buy in. “If you get that right, what emanates out is a more sustainable product,” Weller says. He also notes that legacy (passing the farm on to family members) is a value that resonates globally among farmers and that stepping up the social component of ESG, while adapting a holistic approach, pays dividends. He cites Brazil as a case study in practice change, as the company works to create a deforestation-free supply chain. Aside from the daily monitoring of every transaction amongst its more than 80,000 direct cattle farmers, JBS compliance and procurement systems leverage satellite imagery, geo-referenced data, and blockchain technology to block rogue suppliers with deforestation concerns from entering the chain. It’s a transformative investment in the lives of thousands of families.” Jason Weller, JBS Foods Realizing that the company’s rejection alone won’t prevent those producers from simply selling elsewhere, a network of 17 (soon to be 20) JBS Green Offices provide free technical support and extension services to farmers to help improve environmental performance, productivity, and sustainable practices. A proprietary software platform used by JBS specialists identifies areas ripe for productivity improvement; certified consultants then create strategies that will sustainably intensify production without expansion or deforestation. Since 2021, more than 4,400 farms have come into Forest Code compliance through the guidance of Green Offices. Meanwhile, in Sao Paulo, JBS is fully funding a highly competitive, specialized business school tied to its global headquarters for more than 800 economically disadvantaged middle- and high school students. “It’s a transformative investment in the lives of thousands of families,” Weller says, noting the parallel to JBS’s $100 million Hometown Strong initiative in the United States, where JBS and Pilgrim’s—a majority-owned, publicly traded subsidiary of JBS—have invested in projects for the communities they call home, ranging from education and recreation to healthcare and social services. “There’s an opportunity to think more strategically and holistically,” Weller says of the shift toward proactive social investment. “To address the community and environmental needs from where we work and where we source our products, but also where we employ our team members and try to improve their lives. And ultimately, for JBS to be a good partner in communities.” In short, the essence of sustainability.