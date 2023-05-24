How long can you skirt disaster when you fail to modernize?

BY David Howland3 minute read

The airline industry had an embarrassing meltdown over the 2022 holiday season that could have been avoided. The incident left travelers stranded in cities, away from their families and holiday plans. While rare for the airline industry, it’s a good reminder that if you are reliant on outdated and legacy software, you’re at risk. Similarly, when businesses were shuttering and leaving people unemployed in the middle of the pandemic, unemployment checks were held up because of antiquated technology. A report earlier this year showed that a data center outage at one of the U.K.’s largest hospitals took two months to resolve due to the hospital’s large-scale use of legacy IT systems. No industry is immune: In 2018, nearly two million customers of a large bank in the U.K. were locked out of their accounts because of a failed migration. THE COST OF INACTION

Every foundational sector—banking, insurance, health care, and retail to name a few—is going through rapid innovation. Some are at a more advanced stage than others, but every industry is going through digitization to improve both their competitiveness and productivity, adapting to increasing customer demands and expectations to provide better customer experience and improve existing revenue streams. The headlines from the last few years should give us all pause. As we push forward in our transformative journeys, are we considering the tech infrastructure and solutions that are already in place and how they have been instrumental to success and growth? Inaction is costly—and its long-term impact can significantly affect the bottom line. What about the impact on customers? Even for a company renowned for its customer experience, it doesn’t take much for customer loyalty to erode and result in churn.

Internal stakeholders at companies are often the last to know of a crisis. They read the latest headlines to learn about what’s happening at their place of work. This can damage trust and cause a downturn in engagement. When employees are worried about what’s happening behind the scenes, productivity can be negatively impacted. NOW IS THE TIME TO MODERNIZE If you’re relying on antiquated technology because it’s “good enough,” you’re putting yourself at tremendous risk. Now is the perfect time to ensure you’re modernizing and not being comfortable with the status quo.

Ask yourself these questions to evaluate your risk and determine next steps: How dated is our technology infrastructure?

Are the systems and solutions that comprise our tech stack integrated and working in harmony?

Is our technology enabling or stifling innovation?

Is our IT department focused on strategic or tactical impact?

What is our risk of exposure to errors?

Have we mapped a journey to address competitive shortcomings?

Are we prepared for the accelerating change in customer and employee expectations? Once you’ve gathered this intel, it’s time to dive deeper. Look to adjacent industries. What have they done that worked? Uncover their successes and failures. Lessons they learned can help you identify pitfalls and mitigate setbacks. Connect with colleagues, industry analysts, and peers. Hear their experiences on changing tech infrastructures. Be sure to evaluate conventional wisdom carefully. “Buy don’t build” is a common maxim, shared to help avoid investing time and budget only to end up with a new version of legacy tech. When considering solutions, be sure to evaluate leading-edge solutions capable of providing value today while also future-proofing your technology to support tomorrow’s innovations. When looking to advance the effectiveness of your tech ecosystem, prioritize extensible offerings capable of supporting flexibility and agility.