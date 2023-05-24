BY Adrien Nussenbaum4 minute read

There’s a common saying that applies to business, politics, and conflict alike: “Generals always fight the previous war.” Leaders who were forged in the fire of a particular event—a battle, a crisis, an election campaign, a recession—often try to apply the lessons of that event to the next one, regardless of whether those lessons make sense. With the global economy in the midst of another downturn, we’re witnessing this very dynamic play out in real time. During the Great Recession of 2008, consumer purchasing power plummeted, and many retailers cut spending and laid off employees as a result. Legacy organizations, for the most part, battened down the hatches and played it safe. While they may have made it through the downturn unscathed, many spent the next years playing catch-up on their digital transformation strategies. Fifteen years later, the game has changed. Online retailers now have access to new technologies that can allow them to gain market share, even during an economic downturn. In my opinion, companies that follow the same strategies from the previous recession, choosing to sit on their resources and ride out the waves, won’t emerge unscathed—they’ll struggle to survive. It’s a do-or-die moment.

Here’s why e-commerce players should shed their outdated ways of operating and adopt a modern mindset to overcome economic uncertainty. AGILE E-COMMERCE STRATEGIES FOR THE CURRENT DOWNTURN While some retailers had an e-commerce strategy during the Great Recession, the tools and platforms used to facilitate online shopping were still in their infancy. The market was dominated by large players like Amazon, and customers couldn’t count on the levels of convenience and reliability they expect today.

Following a decade of explosive growth for e-commerce—which now accounts for over 21% of total retail spend in the U.S.—retailers should take a different approach to the current economic picture. 1. EMBRACE AGILITY AND AVOID INVENTORY ALBATROSSES One of the most striking retail stories in 2022 explored the inventory crises taking place at big retailers like Target and Walmart. These stock imbalances should have sent a clear message to retailers large and small: Stay agile or pay the price.

Businesses can no longer make the wrong bets on product assortment—too much, not enough, too expensive, not the right brands—and count on endless consumer demand to save them. Global shoppers are having to tighten their belts and choose between the products they want. Retailers should be shrewd in adjusting to those choices and avoid taking on too much owned inventory in their warehouses. 2. BUILD ON SUCCESSFUL STRATEGIES WITH A PLATFORM MODEL While Amazon was already an e-commerce titan before and during the Great Recession, the company solidified its position through the growth of Amazon Marketplace—driving overall consumer adoption of marketplaces in the process. Online businesses (both consumer-facing and B2B) can learn from this approach and use platform technologies, like marketplace and dropship, to partner with third-party sellers.

Platform models allow businesses to enhance profitability and avoid the inventory risks mentioned in my first point: Instead of holding massive piles of owned products in their warehouses, marketplace operators can count on their network of third-party sellers to quickly respond to fluctuations in demand. The marketplace model gives both operators and sellers the opportunity to make clever decisions and thrive in a downturn while their less nimble competitors fail to meet the needs of their customers. 3. OPTIMIZE ASSORTMENT TO CAPTURE SHIFTING CONSUMER DEMAND Beginning with the Great Recession and continuing to the current downturn, the economy has been defined by volatility. Driven by social media trends and wild shifts in purchasing power, products can go from being overnight sensations to old news in a matter of days.

Using customer data and the scale of a multi-seller product assortment, marketplace and dropship businesses can quickly identify emerging trends and optimize their assortments to capture increasing demand. Organizations with finely tuned approaches to data can take a shrewd, proactive approach to their assortments instead of always reacting to the latest trends. PATIENCE DOESN’T PAY If there’s one thing you can learn from previous downturns—not just the Great Recession, but also many of the crises that came before it—it’s that the “wait and see” approach can be deadly for retailers. You can’t outwait a recession. The only way to survive is to read the situation, make smart moves, and try to find opportunities for growth.