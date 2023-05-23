Inflation will continue to affect the fleet industry. Here’s what we can expect

BY Brendan P. Keegan4 minute read

If you’ve been watching any economic news, then you’ve probably heard that inflation has hit consumers hard—grocery prices increased 10.2% from February 2022 to February 2023. But the fleet industry is feeling the pinch, too. The rising costs will continue to have a major influence not just on businesses but also on community services. Identifying why and where costs are rising can help you be proactive about managing your own fleet and keeping clients happy.

THE EXTENT OF THE STRAIN New methodology within the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index suggests that new car prices are 21% higher compared to 2020, while new truck prices are 19% higher. Interest rates, including for automotive financing, are also trending sharply upward because lenders are trying to compensate for the reduced purchasing power they have due to inflation. The London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), which is projected to sit at 5.017% at the end of May 2023, might reach 10.207% by the end of April 2025. Costs are also going up in the next biggest spending areas: maintenance and fuel. Whereas you could spend about $4,620 per year for car maintenance in 2019, in 2023, the cost is $5,810. Similarly, regular gas prices have risen from $2.25 in January 2019 to $3.34 in January 2023.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

WHAT’S CAUSING THE PROBLEMS During the pandemic, staff layoffs and lockdowns initiated long-lasting supply chain problems—there simply were not enough workers to meet demand. Stimulus helped increase demand, which only skyrocketed costs. Central banks adjusted interest rates to slow how fast inflation climbed, but other factors—including the war in Ukraine and the decision of OPEC countries not to increase oil production—caused an additional surge in prices. All of these elements created a perfect storm—meanwhile, the response from automakers and service providers influenced final costs. When manufacturers struggle to get materials for parts, they can opt to reduce how many cars they make. That increases the value of used vehicles, but it can also mean that fleet managers and general consumers who want new cars have to pay more, wait to get what they’re looking for, or both.

HOW TO MITIGATE FLEET CHALLENGES There’s no quick fix for the problems fleets face—managers and customers alike should expect global growth to continue to slow through 2023, with McKinsey noting that some of the hardest-hit sectors might not see normal, 2019-level contributions to GDP until 2025 or later. But there are multiple paths fleet companies can take to dull the impact. Let Clients Lease A Slightly Older Vehicle

Many fleet customers don’t want to wait half a year or more to get the vehicles they need, and they don’t want to pay the higher prices manufacturers are asking for new models. If you have near-new cars, trucks, or vans, those customers will often lease those to save money and beat delays. Calculate Preventative Maintenance Carefully And Don’t Skimp On It Maintenance will vary a lot based on factors like the type of vehicle, how the vehicle is used, and which driving routes are used. But generally, if you have to keep the vehicles for more than three years, the cost of maintaining them starts to add up quickly.

advertisement

Rather than get blindsided by the lure of continued low payments and the idea you’ve already invested a lot in the vehicle, do the math to know when the cost of maintenance outpaces the cost of cycling in a replacement. Understanding what’s upcoming in the maintenance schedule and how the vehicles are treated can prevent getting slammed with a surprise repair bill along the way. Keep in mind that the residual value of the vehicles is likely to continue to decrease the longer you keep them, too. Calculate how much of a loss you can really absorb to help determine when it’s time to sell. Be Proactive And Plan Ahead As supply chain issues continue, having to wait for 26 weeks to get an ordered vehicle is common. But that’s assuming there’s no outfitting (customization) done on the vehicle. If you want any special features or accommodations because of the way you need to use the vehicle, it can take up to a year before your client has the keys. Helping your client put in orders well in advance can eliminate headaches.

Be Flexible Some people truly are brand loyal. They’ll stick with a higher total cost of ownership and endure long waiting periods to get their vehicles due to their established preferences. Ultimately, that’s their decision. But it’s still important to aim to give your clients options. If you can present them with vehicles that meet 95% of their requirements, and if those vehicles will be more cost-effective or available faster, they’ll likely sign the deal and get a great payoff. Work With A Consultant

Even if you and your clients aren’t new to the fleet industry, things can change fast, and there are often multiple kinks to work out. Having someone give you advice can help you navigate potential pitfalls and stay on top of your options. IT’S OK TO SWITCH GEARS TO OVERCOME THE HILLS IN FRONT OF YOU Fleets will have to get up some pretty steep roads in the next few years. Still, you’re not without the power necessary to do it—it’s just a matter of switching into a slightly different gear than you might be used to. The tactics outlined above have the potential to do just that. They can keep you moving forward and potentially get you to a destination that’s better and more rewarding than the one you originally struck out for.