How businesses can take advantage of emerging technologies

As businesses continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of technology, it is essential to identify and capitalize on emerging trends in order to stay ahead of the competition. At 787 Coffee, we continue to explore emerging technologies that help us be more productive and focus on what really matters: our caffeinated customers.

By understanding how emerging technologies can be used to gain a competitive edge, you can develop strategies for leveraging them and reap the benefits of increased efficiency, cost savings, and customer satisfaction. AUTOMATION One way that you can take advantage of emerging technologies is through automation. Automating mundane processes such as data entry, reports, customer service, or inventory tracking can free up staff time while also reducing human error. In doing so, you can focus your efforts on more pressing matters like taking care of the customer experience journey or decision-making. Furthermore, automating certain tasks also encourages accuracy and consistency in operations by eliminating opportunities for manual error or bias.

We recently integrated an automated order processor that captures orders from our e-commerce website and sends them directly to our inventory management system. This system helps us fulfill orders faster and more accurately than if we were manually processing each order. CLOUD COMPUTING Cloud computing is another technology that you can use to increase productivity while minimizing costs. Not only does cloud computing storage allow you to store large amounts of data securely and cost-effectively, but it also eliminates the need for physical servers.

This means your company can scale operations easily and without significant investments in hardware or software. Additionally, cloud applications are often offered with options for customization, enabling you to tailor them specifically to your business’ needs without having to make major changes in infrastructure or personnel. A perfect example of this is the success of Netflix and Airbnb and how they have leveraged cloud computing to scale their businesses rapidly and efficiently. The cost savings associated with cloud computing have been a game-changer for 787 Coffee and our vendors. I no longer need to worry about the upfront capital costs that come with purchasing and maintaining hardware and software. Instead, I can pay monthly services for the computing resources that I use, allowing me to better manage my budget and allocate resources more efficiently. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Artificial intelligence (AI) is another rapidly growing category of technology that provides immense benefits, from predictive analytics and automated tasks to individualized customer experiences. By utilizing AI tools such as machine learning or natural language processing, you can gain insights into consumer trends quickly and accurately, which can also potentially result in an increase in sales and customer loyalty. Likewise, AI-driven chatbots are able to provide personalized customer service 24/7 at a fraction of the price when compared to traditional staffing models. Thus, you can provide your customers with yet another unique value proposition to associate with your brand. An invaluable tool for businesses, AI offers a range of advantages related to efficiency, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. AI tools can help you gain valuable insights into customer behavior and trends, automate mundane tasks such as data entry or inventory tracking, optimize online advertising campaigns based on user searches, and provide personalized services tailored to individual customers’ needs. Our online store has become more efficient since we leveraged AI technology to improve our shop and customer experience and increase sales. Specifically, we have implemented a chatbot on our website that uses natural language processing to answer customer inquiries, recommend products, and provide support. This AI chatbot technology has enabled us to provide faster, more personalized, and more efficient customer service to our customers.

VOICE-BASED SYSTEMS Finally, voice-based systems have recently begun making waves within the tech industry due in part to their ease of use as well as their ability to bridge the gap between digital and physical experiences for customers. Organizations can leverage these systems for functions such as ordering products online or searching databases based on inquiries from consumers. This essentially creates a one-stop shop where customers are able to access relevant information quickly without having to go through complicated menus or wait on hold with customer service representatives. We currently use virtual assistants in two ways. Internally, when our baristas call out, a voice-based system processes the request and communicates with management. Our caffeinated customers also interact with our voice-based system. This easy and convenient way to interact with our brand allows them to ask questions, request information, or place orders, offering a more natural and intuitive customer experience.